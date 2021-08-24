Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder. The employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. olice say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Berlin#Frankfurt#German#Ap#The Technical University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
Pharmaceuticalsmynspr.org

Thousands In Germany Thought They Had Their Vaccine. It May Have Been Saline Instead

A nurse in northern Germany is suspected of having duped thousands of people into receiving a shot of saline rather than a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say that a Red Cross nurse working at a vaccination site in Friesland is believed to have given out the fake shot to residents during March and April, Reuters reported. Around 8,600 people could have received the saline solution instead of the vaccine, Sven Ambrosy, a district administrator of Friesland, said on Facebook.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

8,000 Germans need another vaccine after receiving saline solution

FRANKFURT, Germany: Thousands of Germans may have received Covid vaccinations that were only saline solution. Authorities in northern Germany have asked up to 8,000 Germans to schedule another COVID-19 vaccine shot, after police announced that a Red Cross nurse might have injected them with saline solution. The nurse worked at...
Food & Drinksabc17news.com

Attempted murder probe after seven poisoned at university

German police have opened an attempted murder investigation after seven people who had consumed food and drink at a university kitchen showed symptoms of poisoning on Monday. Blue discolorations appeared on their limbs following the incident at Darmstadt Technical University, German police and the public prosecutor in the federal state of Hessen said in a press release Tuesday.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Police Hunt for Poisoner After German University Students Fall Sick and Turn Blue

Police are hunting a suspected poisoner after several students who consumed food and drink on a German university campus fell sick. Those affected, who had all used a campus kitchen or a drinks machine at the Darmstadt Technical University, reported feelings of nausea—and some even said their arms and legs started to turn blue. According to The Guardian, police suspect that communal milk and water bottles may have been contaminated with an acrid-smelling toxin. Seven people were treated at hospital, including a 30-year-old student whose condition was briefly considered to be life-threatening. Forty detectives have been mobilized to investigate what is being treated as attempted murder. “Investigations are running at high speed and police are doing everything to identify the culprit,” prosecutors said.
AgricultureEDMTunes

One Dies and One Born At Illegal Rave in Italy

Some say that when one life ends, another begins. That is exactly what happened at a six-day illegal rave which took place at Lake Mezzano in Italy. A death was reported at the scene, along with the birth of a baby. Four attendees were hospitalized due to drug and alcohol...
Shirley, MASentinel & Enterprise

Victim of apparent homicide in Shirley identified

SHIRLEY — Authorities have confirmed the identity of an apparent homicide victim as 69-year-old William Hatch of Shirley. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago made the announcement just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, Shirley Police and Fire responded to a 911...
Public SafetyKEYT

Police raid biker groups in western Germany over killings

BERLIN (AP) — German police have carried out raids against biker groups in several western cities in connection with three killings. Police said tactical operations units and hundreds of regular officers conducted raids Thursday in Duisburg, Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen and Muelheim an der Ruhr. German news agency dpa reported that at least 20 premises were searched. Prosecutors said the biker groups are linked to the Hells Angels. Some are suspected of being involved in two killings in 2013 and a third in 2014 in which the dismembered torso of a former biker group member was found floating in the Rhine River.
Tennessee Statefox10phoenix.com

German flood survivor offers support to Tennessee flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. - A flood survivor in Germany sent a heartfelt email to a local Tennessee sheriff’s office after rural areas of the state experienced deadly flooding over the weekend. The Humphreys County sheriff said it received an email from a person in Europe who wanted to send support to...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy