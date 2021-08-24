Cancel
Sumter County, FL

Tri-county area faces shortage of bus drivers

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGracie Owens has spent the past 23 years as a bus driver for Wildwood Elementary School — a passion even the pandemic couldn’t keep her away from. But school districts in the tri-county area are feeling the strain from a lack of bus drivers, which schools across the nation also have felt. Marion County school district needs 25 bus drivers in addition to substitute drivers. Kevin Christian, public relations director for Marion County Public Schools, said this is an ongoing problem only worsened by the pandemic.

