QUEBEC CITY and AURORA, Ill. , Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As students return to school, those attending West Aurora High, in Aurora, Illinois, will discover a new sight in the school's parking lot: the first FLO electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the state of Illinois. The four CoRe+ Level II chargers installed during the summer are part of a unique program that the school developed on their premises, which teaches students, both through simulation and practice, how EVs work, how to charge them, and what benefits EV adoption brings to drivers and to the environment.