Aspen, CO

Seven Shows In Seven Days — Solo Flights Lands At Aspen’s Hurst Theatre

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatre Aspen’s Solo Flights Festival debuted in 2019, and after a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, it returns for a second run at the Hurst Theatre in the John Denver Sanctuary this week. The week-long event features the debut of seven one-person shows still in their early stages of development —...

