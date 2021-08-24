Seven Shows In Seven Days — Solo Flights Lands At Aspen’s Hurst Theatre

Marilyn Eastman, an actress and producer best known for her role on George Romero's Night of the Living Dead, has passed away at the age of 87. The news was announced via a Facebook post from her son, John Eastman, who confirmed that the actress passed away in her sleep on Sunday, August 22nd. Eastman developed a cult following of fans for her involvement in the 1968 horror film, including playing one of the film's human characters, Helen Cooper. Eastman's roles on the film did not stop there, as she also served on the makeup and props department, and reportedly also contributed to the editing of the film's screenplay. In addition to that, she was also the vice president and creative director of Hardman Associates, Inc., an industrial film firm that partnered with Romero on the film. They would later team with Romero, John A. Russo, and producer Russell Streiner to form Image Ten Productions.
Comments / 0