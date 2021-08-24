Seven Shows In Seven Days — Solo Flights Lands At Aspen’s Hurst Theatre

The Atlanta Opera is delighted to return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this season for its four mainstage productions: Handel’s Julius Caesar in Egypt, Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, Rossini’s Barber of Seville, and Mason Bates’s The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. This follows a season of productions in the Big Tent, which was custom built out of the necessity to keep audiences, performers and crew safe during the pandemic, but proved popular beyond all expectation. It was the company’s Discoveries Series, dedicated to mounting adventurous new productions in alternative spaces, that provided the inspiration for the widely praised Big Tent performances, and the venue fittingly returns this season for the Discoveries Series “Come As You Are” festival (June 2–19), comprising a new production of the blockbuster musical Cabaret performed in repertory with the critically acclaimed chamber opera As One.