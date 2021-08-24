Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Schools get creative trying to defy state bans on mask mandates

By Barnini Chakraborty
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnNim_0bb66Pke00


The showdown over mask mandates in America's schools has prompted officials in some states to find creative ways to skirt the bans put in place by Republican governors .

Of the 100 largest school districts in the country, all are fully reopening within the next few weeks. Fifty-three percent require students to wear masks, a sharp increase as cases of COVID-19 surge and concerns over the hyper-contagious delta variant grow.

Despite the numbers, there are bans against mask mandates in nearly a half dozen states.

In some, governors have threatened to withhold funding from localities that implement mask mandates.

CONTROVERSY SURROUNDS EIGHT STATES THAT PROHIBIT SCHOOL MASK MANDATES

Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey ruffled feathers when he announced that districts with school mask mandates wouldn't be eligible for a $163 million school grant program. In Florida , which leads the nation in coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis floated a similar move. Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott , who recently contracted the coronavirus himself, also issued a ban on mask mandates — but late last week, the Texas Education Agency said enforcement of the ban had been dropped.

Citing court challenges, the TEA said further guidance would be issued after the court cases are resolved.

One school district in northeast Texas wasn't taking any chances and found a creative way to get around Abbott's directive. The Paris Independent School District decided to require masks as part of its updated dress code.

The Paris ISD board of trustees said in a statement that it believes the "dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues" and amended it to protect students and employees as cases of COVID-19 continue to slam the Lone Star state.

"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees' exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," the Paris ISD said. "Nothing in the Governor's Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority."

The board made its decision following an emergency meeting with parents, district employees, and local doctors. The changes to the dress code are not permanent and will be revisited monthly.

News of the amended dress code came as Texas hospitals reported a shortage of ICU beds, and health officials said the state is on track to reach its most dangerous phase yet, the Texas Tribune reported.

"We are entering the worst surge in sheer numbers," said Dr. Mark Casanova, a member of the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force. "This is the fourth round of what should have been a three-round fight. We do have very sincere concerns that the numbers game is going to overwhelm us."

SCIENCE BEHIND MASKING IN SCHOOLS UNDER DEBATE

Earlier this year, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law that largely prevented school boards from mandating masks or vaccinations. That wasn't a problem for several schools in the state that have openly defied his ban by going around school boards by sending parents letters directly to inform them their children need to mask up or stay home.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel said the law to ban the mandate only prevented a school board from making that decision but added that "the law does not prohibit the Superintendent and district administration from requiring the wearing of masks by our students, staff, and visitors."

Parents are allowed to request medical or religious exemptions. So far, only 94 out of 30,000 students have opted out, according to the Oklahoma City Public Schools.

In a recent interview with the local channel Fox25, Stitt said, "Oklahomans believe that parents should make the choice for their kid's health, not the government. I’m always going to side with parent's choice.”

In Arizona, one school district kept their mask mandate despite a law signed by the governor this year prohibiting school boards from requiring them through a little legal jiu-jitsu.

Earlier this month, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled the law banning mask mandates does not take effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends, effectively buying the Phoenix Union High School District more mask time.

The ruling came out of a lawsuit against the district by a high school science teacher who claimed Phoenix Union's governing board lacked the legal authority to require masks. The school district's attorney argued that despite a retroactivity clause in the bill dated June 30, policy components of appropriations bills go into effect 90 days after the session ends. For bills to go into effect immediately, lawmakers need to pass an emergency clause, which they failed to do in this case.

However, the judge did give the science teacher some time to amend his filing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In Florida, the Duval County Public School Board found a loophole in DeSanits's ban by approving an amendment to its Student Code of Conduct that requires students to wear masks unless parents submit paperwork to opt out. Florida is leading the country in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Alachua County has also decided to defy DeSantis. The Alachua County board said it has voted to require masks for the first two weeks of school and would reevaluate its decision in two weeks.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Republican#Tea#Abbott#Paris Isd Board#The Board Of Trustees#The Texas Tribune#Superintendent#Oklahomans#Phoenix Union#Cli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Maskers Exposed Themselves to COVID at Their Own Protest

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Everyone who attended an August 16 city council meeting in Independence, Missouri, where a proposed school mask mandate was voted down has potentially been exposed to COVID, the city said in a tweet Monday. The suburb of...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defies court order and withholds funds from school districts that make kids wear masks - as hundreds of parents line up at chiropractor to pick up exemption forms

The war over mask mandates is intensifying in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is stripping funds from school districts that require face coverings for students, and parents are lining up to get pre-signed exemption forms from a chiropractor. On Monday the Florida Department of Education said it had withheld...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
EducationPosted by
Vice

Ron DeSantis Is Defunding 2 School Districts for Requiring Masks

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration told two districts Monday that he would withhold funding from them equal to school board members’ salaries, making good on a threat to strip schools of funding if they required masks during the state’s worst spike in COVID-19 cases among children so far.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...
Bristol, TNWATE

Gov. Lee says he is not changing course on school masks stance despite federal inquiry

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he has no plans to change the state’s school masking policy. The United States Department of Education announced Monday that it was investigating five states, including Tennessee, over their universal mask bans. Department officials said the policies in question could be considered discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

5 States Under Investigation For Civil Rights Violations After Banning Masks in Schools

Yesterday, the Biden administration’s Education Department began a civil rights investigation against five states that have made mask mandates in schools illegal. The Education Department says that governors in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah are putting students with disabilities in an unsafe environment that greatly increases their risk of contracting COVID, which is a plain violation of civil rights and the right to an education under FAPE, otherwise known as the right to a free and appropriate public education.
EducationMSNBC

Despite court ruling, DeSantis administration targets school board salaries

In recent weeks, the dispute between Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and local school districts throughout Florida has intensified. The Republican governor and his team kept telling communities that they couldn't require mask protections in schools, even as the Covid-19 crisis got worse, and local officials kept telling DeSantis that public health measures during a pandemic mattered more than his political agenda.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Despite court's decision, Florida withholds school board salaries over mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education made good on a threat to withhold funding from local school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates. Just days after a state judge ruled that the governor's ban was unconstitutional, Florida's education commissioner on Monday announced the state was withholding funds from Alachua and Broward counties "for their continued violation of state law."
Public HealthDaily Triplicate

It looks like Americans are starting to ignore mask mandates. Good.

We're still hearing a lot about "mask mandates" in COVID-19 era America, but my experiences (and those of acquaintances) over the last few days suggest that the supposed mandates have functionally become mere advisories. In my opinion, that's a good thing. Generally speaking, we're all better off when personal health...
Educationiowapublicradio.org

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

U.S. Education Department launches probe into Iowa's mask mandate ban

The U.S. Department of Education is launching an investigation into Iowa and four other GOP-led states that banned mask mandates in schools — the first major federal intervention into how states handle COVID mitigation. Why it matters: The bans may put students, especially those with disabilities or underlying medical conditions,...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dept. of Education investigating Oklahoma, other states prohibiting mask mandates in schools

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened investigations into five states who have prohibited school districts from implementing mask mandates. The list includes Oklahoma, South Carolina, Iowa, Tennessee, and Utah. The investigation will explore if statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminates against students with disabilities who...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell refuses to criticize Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for banning school-wide mask mandates as the minority leader encourages people to get vaccinated

Mitch McConnell wouldn't say on Sunday whether he thinks Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis should reverse their bans on schools and private entities implementing mask mandates. 'Do you think that Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott are making a mistake banning individual institutions, school districts, from imposing mask mandates?'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy