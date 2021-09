In an era where the media – from the nightly TV news to the daily newspapers -- have made all of us painfully aware of the plight of young black men in America being persecuted (and even killed) with alarming regularity by Caucasian policemen, one might initially think we don’t need a Broadway play to make us face this national tragedy head on. Well, think again. Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s gripping “Pass Over,” now being presented for a limited run at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre under Danya Taymor’s astute direction, finds its own singular way to shine a light (technically, a streetlight) on the personal, systemic and institutional racism that pervades this country.