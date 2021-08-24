Cancel
Comparison of robotic and manual implantation of intracerebral electrodes: a single-centre, single-blinded, randomised controlled trial

By Vejay N. Vakharia ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9476-4225
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a significant rise in robotic trajectory guidance devices that have been utilised for stereotactic neurosurgical procedures. These devices have significant costs and associated learning curves. Previous studies reporting devices usage have not undertaken prospective parallel-group comparisons before their introduction, so the comparative differences are unknown. We study the difference in stereoelectroencephalography electrode implantation time between a robotic trajectory guidance device (iSYS1) and manual frameless implantation (PAD) in patients with drug-refractory focal epilepsy through a single-blinded randomised control parallel-group investigation of SEEG electrode implantation, concordant with CONSORT statement. Thirty-two patients (18 male) completed the trial. The iSYS1 returned significantly shorter median operative time for intracranial bolt insertion, 6.36 min (95% CI 5.72–7.07) versus 9.06 min (95% CI 8.16–10.06), p = 0.0001. The PAD group had a better median target point accuracy 1.58 mm (95% CI 1.38–1.82) versus 1.16 mm (95% CI 1.01–1.33), p = 0.004. The mean electrode implantation angle error was 2.13° for the iSYS1 group and 1.71° for the PAD groups (p = 0.023). There was no statistically significant difference for any other outcome. Health policy and hospital commissioners should consider these differences in the context of the opportunity cost of introducing robotic devices.

ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
HealthNature.com

Manual kidney stone size measurements in computed tomography are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatations and bone window settings

Computed tomography in suspected urolithiasis provides information about the presence, location and size of stones. Particularly stone size is a key parameter in treatment decision; however, data on impact of reformatation and measurement strategies is sparse. This study aimed to investigate the influence of different image reformatations, slice thicknesses and window settings on stone size measurements. Reference stone sizes of 47 kidney stones representative for clinically encountered compositions were measured manually using a digital caliper (Man-M). Afterwards stones were placed in a 3D-printed, semi-anthropomorphic phantom, and scanned using a low dose protocol (CTDIvol 2 mGy). Images were reconstructed using hybrid-iterative and model-based iterative reconstruction algorithms (HIR, MBIR) with different slice thicknesses. Two independent readers measured largest stone diameter on axial (2 mm and 5 mm) and multiplanar reformatations (based upon 0.67 mm reconstructions) using different window settings (soft-tissue and bone). Statistics were conducted using ANOVA ± correction for multiple comparisons. Overall stone size in CT was underestimated compared to Man-M (8.8 ± 2.9 vs. 7.7 ± 2.7 mm, p < 0.05), yet closely correlated (r = 0.70). Reconstruction algorithm and slice thickness did not significantly impact measurements (p > 0.05), while image reformatations and window settings did (p < 0.05). CT measurements using multiplanar reformatation with a bone window setting showed closest agreement with Man-M (8.7 ± 3.1 vs. 8.8 ± 2.9 mm, p < 0.05, r = 0.83). Manual CT-based stone size measurements are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatation with a bone window setting, while measurements on axial planes with different slice thicknesses underestimate true stone size. Therefore, this procedure is recommended when impacting treatment decision.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
CollegesNature.com

High COVID-19 transmission potential associated with re-opening universities can be mitigated with layered interventions

Controlling COVID-19 transmission in universities poses challenges due to the complex social networks and potential for asymptomatic spread. We developed a stochastic transmission model based on realistic mixing patterns and evaluated alternative mitigation strategies. We predict, for plausible model parameters, that if asymptomatic cases are half as infectious as symptomatic cases, then 15% (98% Prediction Interval: 6–35%) of students could be infected during the first term without additional control measures. First year students are the main drivers of transmission with the highest infection rates, largely due to communal residences. In isolation, reducing face-to-face teaching is the most effective intervention considered, however layering multiple interventions could reduce infection rates by 75%. Fortnightly or more frequent mass testing is required to impact transmission and was not the most effective option considered. Our findings suggest that additional outbreak control measures should be considered for university settings.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ChemistryNature.com

Controllable CO electrocatalytic reduction via ferroelectric switching on single atom anchored InSe monolayer

Efficient and selective CO2 electroreduction into chemical fuels promises to alleviate environmental pollution and energy crisis, but it relies on catalysts with controllable product selectivity and reaction path. Here, by means of first-principles calculations, we identify six ferroelectric catalysts comprising transition-metal atoms anchored on In2Se3 monolayer, whose catalytic performance can be controlled by ferroelectric switching based on adjusted d-band center and occupation of supported metal atoms. The polarization dependent activation allows effective control of the limiting potential of CO2 reduction on TM@In2Se3 (TM = Ni, Pd, Rh, Nb, and Re) as well as the reaction paths and final products on Nb@In2Se3 and Re@In2Se3. Interestingly, the ferroelectric switching can even reactivate the stuck catalytic CO2 reduction on Zr@In2Se3. The fairly low limiting potential and the unique ferroelectric controllable CO2 catalytic performance on atomically dispersed transition-metals on In2Se3 clearly distinguish them from traditional single atom catalysts, and open an avenue toward improving catalytic activity and selectivity for efficient and controllable electrochemical CO2 reduction reaction.
ScienceNature.com

Automated stopping criterion for spectral measurements with active learning

The automated stopping of a spectral measurement with active learning is proposed. The optimal stopping of the measurement is realised with a stopping criterion based on the upper bound of the posterior average of the generalisation error of the Gaussian process regression. It is revealed that the automated stopping criterion of the spectral measurement gives an approximated X-ray absorption spectrum with sufficient accuracy and reduced data size. The proposed method is not only a proof-of-concept of the optimal stopping problem in active learning but also the key to enhancing the efficiency of spectral measurements for high-throughput experiments in the era of materials informatics.
TechnologyNature.com

3D printing fluorescent material with tunable optical properties

The 3D printing of fluorescent materials could help develop, validate, and translate imaging technologies, including systems for fluorescence-guided surgery. Despite advances in 3D printing techniques for optical targets, no comprehensive method has been demonstrated for the simultaneous incorporation of fluorophores and fine-tuning of absorption and scattering properties. Here, we introduce a photopolymer-based 3D printing method for manufacturing fluorescent material with tunable optical properties. The results demonstrate the ability to 3D print various individual fluorophores at reasonably high fluorescence yields, including IR-125, quantum dots, methylene blue, and rhodamine 590. Furthermore, tuning of the absorption and reduced scattering coefficients is demonstrated within the relevant mamalian soft tissue coefficient ranges of 0.005–0.05 mm−1 and 0.2–1.5 mm−1, respectively. Fabrication of fluorophore-doped biomimicking and complex geometric structures validated the ability to print feature sizes less than 200 μm. The presented methods and optical characterization techniques provide the foundation for the manufacturing of solid 3D printed fluorescent structures, with direct relevance to biomedical optics and the broad adoption of fast manufacturing methods in fluorescence imaging.
ScienceNature.com

Megavolt bremsstrahlung measurements from linear induction accelerators demonstrate possible use as a FLASH radiotherapy source to reduce acute toxicity

Recent studies indicate better efficacy and healthy tissue sparing with high dose-rate FLASH radiotherapy (FLASH-RT) cancer treatment. This technique delivers a prompt high radiation dose rather than fractional doses over time. While some suggest thresholds of > 40 Gy s−1 with a maximal effect at > 100 Gy s−1, accumulated evidence shows that instantaneous dose-rate and irradiation time are critical. Mechanisms are still debated, but toxicity is minimized while inducing apoptosis in malignant tissue. Delivery technologies to date show that a capability gap exists with clinic scale, broad area, deep penetrating, high dose rate systems. Based on these trends, if FLASH-RT is adopted, it may become a dominant approach except in the least technologically advanced countries. The linear induction accelerator (LIA) developed for high instantaneous and high average dose-rate, species independent charged particle acceleration, has yet to be considered for this application. We review the status of LIA technology, explore the physics of bremsstrahlung-converter-target interactions and our work on stabilizing the electron beam. While the gradient of the LIA is low, we present our preliminary work to improve the gradient by an order of magnitude, presenting a point design for a multibeam FLASH-RT system using a single accelerator for application to conformal FLASH-RT.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ChemistryNature.com

Mechanical origin of martensite-like structures in two-dimensional ReS

Martensite is a needle-shaped microstructure formed by a rapid, diffusionless transformation and significantly affects the mechanical properties of materials. Here, in two-dimensional ReS2 we show that martensite-like domain structures can form via a diffusionless transformation, involving small lattice deformations. By analyzing the strain distribution and topology of the as-grown chemical vapor deposition samples, we find that cooling-induced strain at the ReS2/substrate interface is responsible for the mechanical loading and is essential for martensite-like domain formation. Meanwhile, the effect of cooling rate, flake size and substrate on the microstructures revealed the mechanical origin of the transformation. The strain-induced lattice reconstructions are rationalized and possibly lead to ferroelastic effects. In view of the strong anisotropy in electronic and optical properties in two dimensional materials like ReS2, opportunities exist for strain-correlated micro/nanostructure engineering, which has potential use in next-generation strain-tunable devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Li-ion storage properties of two-dimensional titanium-carbide synthesized via fast one-pot method in air atmosphere

Structural bidimensional transition-metal carbides and/or nitrides (MXenes) have drawn the attention of the material science research community thanks to their unique physical-chemical properties. However, a facile and cost-effective synthesis of MXenes has not yet been reported. Here, using elemental precursors, we report a method for MXene synthesis via titanium aluminium carbide formation and subsequent in situ etching in one molten salt pot. The molten salts act as the reaction medium and prevent the oxidation of the reactants during the high-temperature synthesis process, thus enabling the synthesis of MXenes in an air environment without using inert gas protection. Cl-terminated Ti3C2Tx and Ti2CTx MXenes are prepared using this one-pot synthetic method, where the in situ etching step at 700 °C requires only approximately 10 mins. Furthermore, when used as an active material for nonaqueous Li-ion storage in a half-cell configuration, the obtained Ti2CTx MXene exhibits lithiation capacity values of approximately 280 mAh g−1 and 160 mAh g−1 at specific currents of 0.1 A g−1 and 2 A g−1, respectively.
ScienceNature.com

Completely non-fused electron acceptor with 3D-interpenetrated crystalline structure enables efficient and stable organic solar cell

Non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) based on non-fused conjugated structures have more potential to realize low-cost organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. However, their power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) are much lower than those of the fused-ring NFAs. Herein, a new bithiophene-based non-fused core (TT-Pi) featuring good planarity as well as large steric hindrance was designed, based on which a completely non-fused NFA, A4T-16, was developed. The single-crystal result of A4T-16 reveals that a three-dimensional interpenetrating network can be formed due to the compact π–π stacking between the adjacent end-capping groups. A high PCE of 15.2% is achieved based on PBDB-TF:A4T-16, which is the highest value for the cells based on the non-fused NFAs. Notably, the device retains ~84% of its initial PCE after 1300 h under the simulated AM 1.5 G illumination (100 mW cm−2). Overall, this work provides insight into molecule design of the non-fused NFAs from the aspect of molecular geometry control.
CancerNature.com

Randomised controlled trial and economic evaluation of a targeted cancer awareness intervention for adults living in deprived areas of the UK

Cancer outcomes are poor in socioeconomically deprived communities, with low symptom awareness contributing to prolonged help-seeking and advanced disease. Targeted cancer awareness interventions require evaluation. Methods. This is a randomised controlled trial involving adults aged 40+ years recruited in community and healthcare settings in deprived areas of South Yorkshire and...
ScienceNature.com

Ocular direct current stimulation affects retinal ganglion cells

Ocular current stimulation (oCS) with weak current intensities (a few mA) has shown positive effects on retinal nerve cells, which indicates that neurodegenerative ocular diseases could be treated with current stimulation of the eye. During oCS, a significant polarity-independent reduction in the characteristic P50 amplitude of a pattern-reversal electroretinogram was found, while no current stimulation effect was found for a full field electroretinogram (ffERG). The ffERG data indicated a trend for a polarity-dependent influence during oCS on the photopic negative response (PhNR) wave, which represents the sum activity of the retinal ganglion cells. Therefore, an ffERG with adjusted parameters for the standardized measurement of the PhNR wave was combined with simultaneous oCS to study the potential effects of direct oCS on cumulative ganglion cell activity. Compared with that measured before oCS, the PhNR amplitude in the cathodal group increased significantly during current stimulation, while in the anodal and sham groups, no effect was visible (α = 0.05, pcathodal = 0.006*). Furthermore, repeated-measures ANOVA revealed a significant difference in PhNR amplitude between the anodal and cathodal groups as well as between the cathodal and sham groups (p* ≤ 0.0167, pcathodal − anodal = 0.002*, pcathodal − sham = 0.011*).
HealthNature.com

TANC1 methylation as a novel biomarker for the diagnosis of patients with anti-tuberculosis drug-induced liver injury

We aimed to elucidate the differences in genomic methylation patterns between ADLI and non-ADLI patients to identify DNA methylation-based biomarkers. Genome-wide DNA methylation patterns were obtained using Infinium MethylationEPIC (EPIC) BeadChip array to analyze 14 peripheral blood samples (7 ADLI cases, 7 non-ADLI controls). Changes in the mRNA and DNA methylation in the target genes of another 120 peripheral blood samples (60 ADLI cases, 60 non-ADLI controls) were analyzed by real-time polymerase chain reaction and pyrosequencing, respectively. A total of 308 hypermethylated CpG sites and 498 hypomethylated CpG sites were identified. Significantly, hypermethylated CpG sites cg06961147 and cg24666046 in TANC1 associated with ADLI was identified by genome-wide DNA methylation profiling. The mRNA expression of TANC1 was lower in the cases compared to the controls. Pyrosequencing validated these two differentially methylated loci, which was consistent with the results from the EPIC BeadChip array. Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that the area under the curve of TANC1 (cg06961147, cg24666046, and their combinations) was 0.812, 0.842, and 0.857, respectively. These results indicate that patients with ADLI have different genomic methylation patterns than patients without ADLI. The hypermethylated differentially methylated site cg06961147 combined with cg24666046 in TANC1 provides evidence for the diagnosis of ADLI.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: View-tuned and view-invariant face encoding in IT cortex is explained by selected natural image fragments

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86842-7, published online 09 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The email address for author Manabu Tanifuji was incorrect. The correct email address for Manabu Tanifuji is mana.tanifuji@gmail.com. Additionally, Reference 29 was incorrectly given as:. Issa, E. B., Bashivan, P., Kar, K.,...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Phytosterol accumulation results in ventricular arrhythmia, impaired cardiac function and death in mice

Heart failure (HF) and cardiac arrhythmias share overlapping pathological mechanisms that act cooperatively to accelerate disease pathogenesis. Cardiac fibrosis is associated with both pathological conditions. Our previous work identified a link between phytosterol accumulation and cardiac injury in a mouse model of phytosterolemia, a rare disorder characterized by elevated circulating phytosterols and increased cardiovascular disease risk. Here, we uncover a previously unknown pathological link between phytosterols and cardiac arrhythmias in the same animal model. Phytosterolemia resulted in inflammatory pathway induction, premature ventricular contractions (PVC) and ventricular tachycardia (VT). Blockade of phytosterol absorption either by therapeutic inhibition or by genetic inactivation of NPC1L1 prevented the induction of inflammation and arrhythmogenesis. Inhibition of phytosterol absorption reduced inflammation and cardiac fibrosis, improved cardiac function, reduced the incidence of arrhythmias and increased survival in a mouse model of phytosterolemia. Collectively, this work identified a pathological mechanism whereby elevated phytosterols result in inflammation and cardiac fibrosis leading to impaired cardiac function, arrhythmias and sudden death. These comorbidities provide insight into the underlying pathophysiological mechanism for phytosterolemia-associated risk of sudden cardiac death.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Neural signatures of hyperdirect pathway activity in Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is characterised by the emergence of beta frequency oscillatory synchronisation across the cortico-basal-ganglia circuit. The relationship between the anatomy of this circuit and oscillatory synchronisation within it remains unclear. We address this by combining recordings from human subthalamic nucleus (STN) and internal globus pallidus (GPi) with magnetoencephalography, tractography and computational modelling. Coherence between supplementary motor area and STN within the high (21–30 Hz) but not low (13-21 Hz) beta frequency range correlated with ‘hyperdirect pathway’ fibre densities between these structures. Furthermore, supplementary motor area activity drove STN activity selectively at high beta frequencies suggesting that high beta frequencies propagate from the cortex to the basal ganglia via the hyperdirect pathway. Computational modelling revealed that exaggerated high beta hyperdirect pathway activity can provoke the generation of widespread pathological synchrony at lower beta frequencies. These findings suggest a spectral signature and a pathophysiological role for the hyperdirect pathway in PD.

