Comprehensive in situ mapping of human cortical transcriptomic cell types

By Langseth, Christoffer Mattsson, Gyllborg, Daniel, Miller, Jeremy A., Allen Institute for Brain Science, Seattle, USA, Close, Jennie L., Long, Brian, Lein, Ed S., Hilscher, Markus M., Nilsson, Mats
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability to spatially resolve the cellular architecture of human cortical cell types over informative areas is essential to understanding brain function. We combined in situ sequencing gene expression data and single-nucleus RNA-sequencing cell type definitions to spatially map cells in sections of the human cortex via probabilistic cell typing. We mapped and classified a total of 59,816 cells into all 75 previously defined subtypes to create a first spatial atlas of human cortical cells in their native position, their abundances and genetic signatures. We also examined the precise within- and across-layer distributions of all the cell types and provide a resource for the cell atlas community. The abundances and locations presented here could serve as a reference for further studies, that include human brain tissues and disease applications at the cell type level.

CancerNature.com

Epigenetic control of melanoma cell invasiveness by the stem cell factor SALL4

Melanoma cells rely on developmental programs during tumor initiation and progression. Here we show that the embryonic stem cell (ESC) factor Sall4 is re-expressed in the Tyr::NrasQ61K; Cdkn2a−/− melanoma model and that its expression is necessary for primary melanoma formation. Surprisingly, while Sall4 loss prevents tumor formation, it promotes micrometastases to distant organs in this melanoma-prone mouse model. Transcriptional profiling and in vitro assays using human melanoma cells demonstrate that SALL4 loss induces a phenotype switch and the acquisition of an invasive phenotype. We show that SALL4 negatively regulates invasiveness through interaction with the histone deacetylase (HDAC) 2 and direct co-binding to a set of invasiveness genes. Consequently, SALL4 knock down, as well as HDAC inhibition, promote the expression of an invasive signature, while inhibition of histone acetylation partially reverts the invasiveness program induced by SALL4 loss. Thus, SALL4 appears to regulate phenotype switching in melanoma through an HDAC2-mediated mechanism.
SciencePhys.org

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
HealthNature.com

Mapping gene and gene pathways associated with coronary artery disease: a CARDIoGRAM exome and multi-ancestry UK biobank analysis

Coronary artery disease (CAD) genome-wide association studies typically focus on single nucleotide variants (SNVs), and many potentially associated SNVs fail to reach the GWAS significance threshold. We performed gene and pathway-based association (GBA) tests on publicly available Coronary ARtery DIsease Genome wide Replication and Meta-analysis consortium Exome (n = 120,575) and multi ancestry pan UK Biobank study (n = 442,574) summary data using versatile gene-based association study (VEGAS2) and Multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) to identify novel genes and pathways associated with CAD. We included only exonic SNVs and excluded regulatory regions. VEGAS2 and MAGMA ranked genes and pathways based on aggregated SNV test statistics. We used Bonferroni corrected gene and pathway significance threshold at 3.0 × 10–6 and 1.0 × 10–5, respectively. We also report the top one percent of ranked genes and pathways. We identified 17 top enriched genes with four genes (PCSK9, FAM177, LPL, ARGEF26), reaching statistical significance (p ≤ 3.0 × 10–6) using both GBA tests in two GWAS studies. In addition, our analyses identified ten genes (DUSP13, KCNJ11, CD300LF/RAB37, SLCO1B1, LRRFIP1, QSER1, UBR2, MOB3C, MST1R, and ABCC8) with previously unreported associations with CAD, although none of the single SNV associations within the genes were genome-wide significant. Among the top 1% non-lipid pathways, we detected pathways regulating coagulation, inflammation, neuronal aging, and wound healing.
HealthNature.com

Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles facilitate the repair of spinal cord injury via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN/Akt/mTOR axis

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a salient traumatic disease that often leads to permanent disability, and motor and sensory impairments. Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (HucMSCs) have a wide application prospect in the treatment of SCI. This study explored the repair effect of HucMSCs-derived extracellular vesicles (HucMSCs-EVs) on SCI. HucMSCs and HucMSCs-EVs were cultured and identified. The rat model of SCI was established, and SCI rats were treated with HucMSCs-EVs. The motor function of SCI rats and morphology of spinal cord tissues were evaluated. Levels of NeuN, GFAP, and NF200 in spinal cord tissues were detected and cell apoptosis was measured. SCI rats were treated with EVs extracted from miR-29b-3p inhibitor-transfected HucMSCs. The downstream gene and pathway of miR-29b-3p were examined. HucMSCs-EVs-treated rats showed obvious motor function recovery and reduced necrosis, nuclear pyknosis, and cavity. HucMSCs-EVs alleviated spinal cord neuronal injury. miR-29b-3p was poorly expressed in SCI tissues, but highly expressed in EVs and SCI rats treated with EVs. miR-29b-3p targeted PTEN. Inhibition of miR-29b-3p or overexpression of PTEN reversed the repair effect of EVs on SCI. EVs activated the AKT/mTOR pathway via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN. In conclusion, HucMSCs-EVs reduced pathological changes, improved motor function, and promoted nerve function repair in SCI rats via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN/Akt/mTOR axis.
WorkoutsNature.com

Skeletal muscle is associated with exercise tolerance evaluated by cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Japanese patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Decreasing exercise tolerance is one of the key features related to a poor prognosis in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) is useful for evaluating exercise tolerance. The present study was performed to clarify the correlation between exercise tolerance and clinical parameters, focusing especially on the cross-sectional area (CSA) of skeletal muscle. The present study investigated 69 patients with COPD who underwent CPET. The correlations between oxygen uptake (\({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\)) at peak exercise and clinical parameters of COPD, including skeletal muscle area measured using single-section axial computed tomography (CT), were evaluated. The COPD assessment test score (ρ = − 0.35, p = 0.02) was weakly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. In addition, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.0009), FEV1/forced vital capacity (ρ = 0.33, p = 0.006), and the CSA of the pectoralis muscles (PMs) (ρ = 0.36, p = 0.007) and erector spinae muscles (ECMs) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.003) were correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. Multivariate analysis adjusted by age and FEV1 indicated that PMCSA was weakly correlated after adjustment (β value [95% confidence interval] 0.175 [0.03–0.319], p = 0.02). In addition, ECMCSA tended to be correlated, but not significantly after adjustment (0.192 [− 0.001–0.385] p = 0.052). The COPD assessment test, FEV1, FEV1/FVC, PMCSA, and ECMCSA were significantly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise.
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Molecular remission at T cell level in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

While numerous disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) have brought about a dramatic paradigm shift in the management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), unmet needs remain, such as the small proportion of patients who achieve drug-free status. The aim of this study was to explore key molecules for remission at the T cell level, which are known to be deeply involved in RA pathogenesis, and investigate the disease course of patients who achieved molecular remission (MR). We enrolled a total of 46 patients with RA and 10 healthy controls (HCs). We performed gene expression profiling and selected remission signature genes in CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells from patients with RA using machine learning methods. In addition, we investigated the benefits of achieving MR on disease control. We identified 9 and 23 genes that were associated with clinical remission in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. Principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrated that their expression profiling was similar to those in HCs. For the remission signature genes in CD4+ T cells, the PCA result was reproduced using a validation cohort, indicating the robustness of these genes. A trend toward better disease control was observed during 12 months of follow-up in patients treated with tocilizumab in deep MR compared with those in non-deep MR, although the difference was not significant. The current study will promote our understanding of the molecular mechanisms necessary to achieve deep remission during the management of RA.
CancerNature.com

Predicted limited redistribution of T cells to secondary lymphoid tissue correlates with increased risk of haematological malignancies in asplenic patients

The spleen, a secondary lymphoid tissue (SLT), has an important role in generation of adaptive immune responses. Although splenectomy remains a common procedure, recent studies reported poor prognosis and increased risk of haematological malignancies in asplenic patients. The high baseline trafficking of T lymphocytes to splenic tissue suggests splenectomy may lead to loss of blood-borne malignant immunosurveillance that is not compensated for by the remaining SLT. To date, no quantitative analysis of the impact of splenectomy on the human T cell trafficking dynamics and tissue localisation has been reported. We developed a quantitative computational model that describes organ distribution and trafficking of human lymphocytes to explore the likely impact of splenectomy on immune cell distributions. In silico splenectomy resulted in an average reduction of T cell numbers in SLT by 35% (95%CI 0.12–0.97) and a comparatively lower, 9% (95%CI 0.17–1.43), mean decrease of T cell concentration in SLT. These results suggest that the surveillance capacity of the remaining SLT insufficiently compensates for the absence of the spleen. This may, in part, explain haematological malignancy risk in asplenic patients and raises the question of whether splenectomy has a clinically meaningful impact on patient responses to immunotherapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients

Worldwide, knee osteoarthritis (KOA) accounts for 2.2% of total years lived with disability. There is a low correlation between joint tissue damage and pain intensity. Periarticular structures may be involved and cannot be identified in X-rays. To describe the main ultrasonography (USG) changes in symptomatic patients with primary KOA; to correlate the number of USG findings with KOA severity assessed by Kellgren and Lawrence (K&L) radiological scores, with pain intensity measured by a visual analogue scale (VAS) and with functioning scores assessed with the Timed up and go test (TUG) and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) questionnaire. 100 patients with primary symptomatic KOA were assessed with X-ray and USG. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were evaluated in a systematic manner. The most frequent findings were joint effusion, pes anserinus bursitis, quadriceps tendon enthesopathy, popliteal cyst, iliotibial band tendinitis and patellar tendinitis. Pearson’s correlation analysis demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between VAS scores and the number of USG findings (r = 0.36; p < 0.0001). The number of USG findings was different between K&L grades I and III (p = 0.041), I and IV (p < 0.001), and II and IV (p = 0.001, analysis of variance with Bonferroni correction). There was significant association between number of USG findings and TUG (r = 0.18; p = 0.014) and WOMAC scores for pain (r = 0.16; p < 0.029) and physical function domains (r = 0.16; p < 0.028). The most frequent USG finding was joint effusion. Periarticular structures should be explored as potential sources of pain and disability.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection initiates interleukin-17-enriched transcriptional response in different cells from multiple organs

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has emerged as a pandemic. Paucity of information concerning the virus and therapeutic interventions have made SARS-CoV-2 infection a genuine threat to global public health. Therefore, there is a growing need for understanding the molecular mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cellular level. To address this, we undertook a systems biology approach by analyzing publicly available RNA-seq datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infection of different cells and compared with other lung pathogenic infections. Our study identified several key genes and pathways uniquely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Genes such as interleukin (IL)-6, CXCL8, CCL20, CXCL1 and CXCL3 were upregulated, which in particular regulate the cytokine storm and IL-17 signaling pathway. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 infection strongly activated IL-17 signaling pathway compared with other respiratory viruses. Additionally, this transcriptomic signature was also analyzed to predict potential drug repurposing and small molecule inhibitors. In conclusion, our comprehensive data analysis identifies key molecular pathways to reveal underlying pathological etiology and potential therapeutic targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
ScienceNature.com

Personalized lab test models to quantify disease potentials in healthy individuals

Standardized lab tests are central for patient evaluation, differential diagnosis and treatment. Interpretation of these data is nevertheless lacking quantitative and personalized metrics. Here we report on the modeling of 2.1 billion lab measurements of 92 different lab tests from 2.8 million adults over a span of 18 years. Following unsupervised filtering of 131 chronic conditions and 5,223 drug–test pairs we performed a virtual survey of lab tests distributions in healthy individuals. Age and sex alone explain less than 10% of the within-normal test variance in 89 out of 92 tests. Personalized models based on patients’ history explain 60% of the variance for 17 tests and over 36% for half of the tests. This allows for systematic stratification of the risk for future abnormal test levels and subsequent emerging disease. Multivariate modeling of within-normal lab tests can be readily implemented as a basis for quantitative patient evaluation.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of Tse8 as a Type VI secretion system toxin from Pseudomonas aeruginosa that targets the bacterial transamidosome to inhibit protein synthesis in prey cells

The Type VI secretion system (T6SS) is a bacterial nanomachine that delivers toxic effectors to kill competitors or subvert some of their key functions. Here, we use transposon directed insertion–site sequencing to identify T6SS toxins associated with the H1-T6SS, one of the three T6SS machines found in Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This approach identified several putative toxin–immunity pairs, including Tse8–Tsi8. Full characterization of this protein pair demonstrated that Tse8 is delivered by the VgrG1a spike complex into prey cells where it targets the transamidosome, a multiprotein complex involved in protein synthesis in bacteria that lack either one, or both, of the asparagine and glutamine transfer RNA synthases. Biochemical characterization of the interactions between Tse8 and the transamidosome components GatA, GatB and GatC suggests that the presence of Tse8 alters the fine-tuned stoichiometry of the transamidosome complex, and in vivo assays demonstrate that Tse8 limits the ability of prey cells to synthesize proteins. These data expand the range of cellular components targeted by the T6SS by identifying a T6SS toxin affecting protein synthesis and validate the use of a transposon directed insertion site sequencing–based global genomics approach to expand the repertoire of T6SS toxins in T6SS-encoding bacteria.
WildlifeNature.com

Short-term cell death in tissues of Pulsatilla vernalis seeds from natural and ex situ conserved populations

Pulsatilla vernalis is a IUCN listed species that occurs in mountain and lowland habitats. The seeds collected from different populations are remarkably diverse in their viability depending on locality or year of collection. We aim to analyse seed viability, among others, by investigation of the percentage of alive, dying, and dead cells in embryos and endosperm when comparing the seeds from a wild lowland population and ex situ cultivation of plants of lowland and Alpine origin. The cell death was detected by staining with two fluorescence probes, one penetrating only the changed nuclear membranes, the other penetrating also the unchanged cells. 54.5% of Alpine origin seeds were presumably capable of germination if they were sown after collection, however, four months later only 36.4% had healthy embryos. In the case of lowland wild plants it was 31.8% and 18.2%, and from ex situ, 27.3% and 13.6%, respectively. 27.3% of Alpine origin seeds had embryo in torpedo stage (9.1% in the case of lowland seeds). Mean weight of the former was 2.9 mg (2.0 mg in lowland ones). Our results confirm the significance of seed origin and seed weight on viability, and that Pulsatilla seeds have a short ‘germination time window’.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive characterization of 536 patient-derived xenograft models prioritizes candidatesfor targeted treatment

Development of candidate cancer treatments is a resource-intensive process, with the research community continuing to investigate options beyond static genomic characterization. Toward this goal, we have established the genomic landscapes of 536 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models across 25 cancer types, together with mutation, copy number, fusion, transcriptomic profiles, and NCI-MATCH arms. Compared with human tumors, PDXs typically have higher purity and fit to investigate dynamic driver events and molecular properties via multiple time points from same case PDXs. Here, we report on dynamic genomic landscapes and pharmacogenomic associations, including associations between activating oncogenic events and drugs, correlations between whole-genome duplications and subclone events, and the potential PDX models for NCI-MATCH trials. Lastly, we provide a web portal having comprehensive pan-cancer PDX genomic profiles and source code to facilitate identification of more druggable events and further insights into PDXs’ recapitulation of human tumors.
CancerNature.com

Regeneration of infarcted mouse hearts by cardiovascular tissue formed via the direct reprogramming of mouse fibroblasts

Fibroblasts can be directly reprogrammed into cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells or smooth muscle cells. Here we report the reprogramming of mouse tail-tip fibroblasts simultaneously into cells resembling these three cell types using the microRNA mimic miR-208b-3p, ascorbic acid and bone morphogenetic protein 4, as well as the formation of tissue-like structures formed by the directly reprogrammed cells. Implantation of the formed cardiovascular tissue into the infarcted hearts of mice led to the migration of reprogrammed cells to the injured tissue, reducing regional cardiac strain and improving cardiac function. The migrated endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells contributed to vessel formation, and the migrated cardiomyocytes, which initially displayed immature characteristics, became mature over time and formed gap junctions with host cardiomyocytes. Direct reprogramming of somatic cells to make cardiac tissue may aid the development of applications in cell therapy, disease modelling and drug discovery for cardiovascular diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of new target proteins of a Urotensin-II receptor antagonist using transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach

Drug repositioning research using transcriptome data has recently attracted attention. In this study, we attempted to identify new target proteins of the urotensin-II receptor antagonist, KR-37524 (4-(3-bromo-4-(piperidin-4-yloxy)benzyl)-N-(3-(dimethylamino)phenyl)piperazine-1-carboxamide dihydrochloride), using a transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach. To do this, we obtained KR-37524-induced gene expression profile changes in four cell lines (A375, A549, MCF7, and PC3), and compared them with the approved drug-induced gene expression profile changes available in the LINCS L1000 database to identify approved drugs with similar gene expression profile changes. Here, the similarity between the two gene expression profile changes was calculated using the connectivity score. We then selected proteins that are known targets of the top three approved drugs with the highest connectivity score in each cell line (12 drugs in total) as potential targets of KR-37524. Seven potential target proteins were experimentally confirmed using an in vitro binding assay. Through this analysis, we identified that neurologically regulated serotonin transporter proteins are new target proteins of KR-37524. These results indicate that the transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach can be used to identify new target proteins of a given compound, and we provide a standalone software developed in this study that will serve as a useful tool for drug repositioning.
CancerNature.com

Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant and lethal primary brain tumor in adults accounting for about 50% of all gliomas. The only treatment available for GBM is the drug temozolomide, which unfortunately has frequent drug resistance issue. By analyzing the hub genes of GBM via weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) of the cancer genome atlas (TCGA) dataset, and using the connectivity map (CMAP) platform for drug repurposing, we found that multiple azole compounds had potential anti-GBM activity. When their anti-GBM activity was examined, however, only three benzimidazole compounds, i.e. flubendazole, mebendazole and fenbendazole, potently and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of U87 and U251 cells with IC50 values below 0.26 μM. Benzimidazoles (0.125−0.5 μM) dose-dependently suppressed DNA synthesis, cell migration and invasion, and regulated the expression of key epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers in U87 and U251 cells. Benzimidazoles treatment also dose-dependently induced the GBM cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase via the P53/P21/cyclin B1 pathway. Furthermore, the drugs triggered pyroptosis of GBM cells through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway, and might also concurrently induced mitochondria-dependent apoptosis. In a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model, administration of flubendazole (12.5, 25, and 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p, for 3 weeks) dose-dependently suppressed the tumor growth without obvious adverse effects. Taken together, our results demonstrated that benzimidazoles might be promising candidates for the treatment of GBM.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: In situ imaging reveals disparity between prostaglandin localization and abundance of prostaglandin synthases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02488-1, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Xiaofei Sun and S. K. Dey with “Division of Reproductive Sciences, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH 45229, USA” was inadvertently omitted. This...
CancerNature.com

A body map of somatic mutagenesis in morphologically normal human tissues

Somatic mutations that accumulate in normal tissues are associated with ageing and disease1,2. Here we performed a comprehensive genomic analysis of 1,737 morphologically normal tissue biopsies of 9 organs from 5 donors. We found that somatic mutation accumulations and clonal expansions were widespread, although to variable extents, in morphologically normal human tissues. Somatic copy number alterations were rarely detected, except for in tissues from the oesophagus and cardia. Endogenous mutational processes with the SBS1 and SBS5 mutational signatures are ubiquitous among normal tissues, although they exhibit different relative activities. Exogenous mutational processes operate in multiple tissues from the same donor. We reconstructed the spatial somatic clonal architecture with sub-millimetre resolution. In the oesophagus and cardia, macroscopic somatic clones that expanded to hundreds of micrometres were frequently seen, whereas in tissues such as the colon, rectum and duodenum, somatic clones were microscopic in size and evolved independently, possibly restricted by local tissue microstructures. Our study depicts a body map of somatic mutations and clonal expansions from the same individual.

