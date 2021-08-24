Comprehensive in situ mapping of human cortical transcriptomic cell types
The ability to spatially resolve the cellular architecture of human cortical cell types over informative areas is essential to understanding brain function. We combined in situ sequencing gene expression data and single-nucleus RNA-sequencing cell type definitions to spatially map cells in sections of the human cortex via probabilistic cell typing. We mapped and classified a total of 59,816 cells into all 75 previously defined subtypes to create a first spatial atlas of human cortical cells in their native position, their abundances and genetic signatures. We also examined the precise within- and across-layer distributions of all the cell types and provide a resource for the cell atlas community. The abundances and locations presented here could serve as a reference for further studies, that include human brain tissues and disease applications at the cell type level.www.nature.com
