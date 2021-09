Director Michael Showalter traces the downfall of the rock stars of Christian gospel, and the rise of a survivor. “She was really trailblazing in a lot of ways.”. Michael Showalter remembers televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker from when he was growing up. His father’s side of the family lived in Roanoke, Virginia, where there was often one evangelical show or another blaring from the television in the background. “I definitely remember watching their show with sort of a fascination,” he tells Vanity Fair. “It was a very Christian-based show and there was obviously a lot of ideology, but it was also just kind of fun to watch, sort of like a variety show. They were very entertaining.”