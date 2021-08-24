Summer enrichment opportunities proved popular with HML patrons
Tails and Tales, the Summer Reading Program provided HML with a great opportunity to reconnect with library patrons after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions. Activities related to the program were held outside for safety reasons, but it was the first time we got to interact face-to-face in that singularly human way that helps all of us thrive. The Summer Kick-off felt like a grand reunion!www.thedailystar.com
