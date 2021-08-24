Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 24-25, 2021

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 198 Main Street Otsego County, Worcester, New York, 12197 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of the qualified voters of the Worcester Central School District shall be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the library at Worcester Central School at which time the polls will be opened to vote by voting machine. The following non-binding proposition will be submitted for voter approval at said meeting: PROPOSITION - Merger (Annexation) "Should the Schenevus Central School District and the Worcester Central School District be combined as a single district by annexation merger?" NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said special district meeting. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such form may include a driverÂ's license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offering proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address. AND NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that any qualified voter of the School District who will be unable to vote on the day of the referendum can apply for an absentee ballot from the Clerk of the District. Those District residents who are permanently disabled and are registered voters in Otsego County will automatically receive an absentee ballot from the District. Any such application must be received by the District Clerk at least seven days before the date of the aforesaid special district meeting if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before such special district meeting if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. All absentee ballots must be submitted to the Clerk of the District by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in order that the vote be canvassed. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued shall be available for inspection to qualified voters of the School District in the office of the Clerk of the District during regular office hours on each of the five days prior to the day of the vote (excluding Saturday and Sunday) and said list will be posted at the polling place during the election. Any qualified voter may, upon examination of such list, file a written challenge of qualifications as a voter of any person whose name appears on such list, stating the reason for the challenge. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may challenge the acceptance of the absentee voterÂ's ballot or a person on such list, by making this challenge and the reason for such challenge known to the inspectors of election before the close of the polls. Dated: 7/14/2021 By order of the Worcester Central School District Board of Education. Submitted by: Wendy Elliott Worcester Central School District Clerk 198 Main Street Worcester, New York.