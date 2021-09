Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour has canceled all postponed dates due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across North America. Eugene Levy took to Twitter to explain the decision to fans. A lot of people were looking forward to seeing some of the key players in the same place again. Adding to frustrations is the fact that a lot of fans bought tickets before the pandemic began with no idea what was coming. To the crew’s credit, they are going about refunding the people who purchased tickets and directing them to all the various places where they got them in the first place. Organizing large events can be so difficult in these times and instead of risking the safety of a bunch of the people involved seems to have been too much for the people in charge of the production. At any rate, the decision has been made now, and there’s not a ton that the people who love Schitt’s Creek can do now. (Well, other than boot up the series again and settle in for a weekend with their favorite show.)