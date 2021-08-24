FSU’s offensive line sees growth through experience and continuity heading into 2021

One of the advantages of having an experienced group of players heading into football camp is there isn’t so much of a need to explain everything to everyone. For Florida State’s second-year offensive line coach Alex Atkins, that’s a blessing that the Seminoles hope to afford this season. Matt Murschel

One of the advantages of having an experienced group of players heading into football camp is there isn’t so much of a need to explain everything to everyone. For Florida State’s second-year offensive line coach Alex Atkins, that’s a blessing that the Seminoles hope to afford this season.

“They know me. They know the expectation. They know the standard,” Atkins said of the offensive line group. “There’s no question. There’s no wonder when you walk into the meeting room. There’s no wonder when we come out here. There’s no wonder when we leave to stretch, where I’m going, they know. You get a little bit quicker step when you know where you’re going.”

That familiarity is something FSU hasn’t had the luxury of enjoying in recent years thanks to a combination of youth and turnover.

But the Seminoles feature a somewhat experienced group up front with six offensive linemen back who started at least one game in 2020 led by Devontay Love-Taylor (7 starts) and Robert Scott Jr. (7). Mix in a few veterans like redshirt senior Baveon Johnson (20 career starts) and redshirt junior Brady Scott (16) along with some younger standouts like redshirt sophomore Dontae Lucas (7) and redshirt freshman Maurice Smith (9) and it’s a recipe for success.

“I’ve been pleased throughout the fall camp of where that group is going and I think it’s got a chance to be much improved for where we’ve been and you see the confidence that’s growing in that and that position each and every day,” said second-year coach Mike Norvell following the team’s second scrimmage of camp Sunday.

Love-Taylor has been working his way back from an injury he suffered late last season and appears to be on track to return.

“He’s ready to go. I’m just being a soft coach probably,” Atkins joked. “But he’s doing well, he’s progressing well and I’m very proud of where he’s at.”

FSU showed improvement on the offensive line in 2020 with the team allowing 29 sacks through nine games with an average of 3.22 sacks per game. That’s down from the previous year when the Seminoles allowed 48 sacks through 13 games with an average of 3.69 sacks per game. Through both seasons the national average was 2.15 sacks per game.

But the running game showed marked improvement with the team averaging 5.11 yards per attempt, which is the highest average by an FSU team since 2015.

“I think the continuity of the group is something that we’re still pushing,” added Norvell. “I think the communication upfront is definitely getting better and we’ve had a few guys that have had, for different reasons, have been unavailable. So, we’ve had to look at a couple of different options upfront and I think that’s helping the overall development of the group.”

The Seminoles also looked to strengthen the position through recruiting and the transfer portal.

True freshmen Rod Orr and Bryson Estes signed as part of the 2021 recruiting class along with Dillan Gibbons, a graduate transfer out of Notre Dame. Gibbons spent several seasons as the sixth man on the offensive line for the Fighting Irish and he’s brought that mindset with him to Tallahassee.

“The first month here … I kind of sat back and tried to learn, get to know everybody on the offensive line and feel the dynamic of the room,” said Gibbons. “Then as we got together as the senior leadership, we started setting an actual standard for our offensive line. And as we’re moving forward, we’ve been enforcing that internally. That’s what it takes. It takes five guys seeing it through one set of eyes. A cohesive unit of brothers working together, willing to sacrifice for each other on the field.”

The Seminoles have been rotating out different groups of linemen with the first-and-second team offensive units through much of camp.

“You can’t develop guys unless they’re going against the best,” added Atkins. “So, there’s no ones and twos. It’s can you operate against failure? I’ve got to see that early. So, there’s no depth chart and it’s just more of what can you do when your time is called. I get to see that early because if a guy’s always going as a backup, he performs as a backup and he prepares as a backup. So, I rotate that quite a bit.”

Added offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, “That’s the thing about the offensive line, right? It’s a unit. Very rarely do people point out players on the offensive line. It’s a unit. And I think that unit is starting to get comfortable with each other. That’s what you look for when you look forward to the offensive line.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .