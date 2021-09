According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes. After coming through the ranks of the Sporting Lisbon academy, Nuno Mendes, 19, has established himself as one of the top young left-backs in Europe. He has performed admirably since making his debut for the Sporting Lisbon first-team at the age of 17, playing a crucial role for Ruben Amorim’s side in winning the Premiera Liga title last season.