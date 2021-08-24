Ukraine marks Independence Day vowing to reclaim annexed territory

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.