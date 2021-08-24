Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Ukraine marks Independence Day vowing to reclaim annexed territory

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine held its first military parade in several years, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence and declaring it would reclaim areas of its territory annexed by Russia. Units of the Ukrainian army, tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles and air defence systems marched along the central street...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Independence Day#Military Parade#Crimea#Reuters#Ukrainian Navy#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Putin launches construction of new warships amid tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday launched the construction of new nuclear submarines and other warships, part of a sweeping military modernization effort amid tensions with the West. Speaking in a video call, Putin gave orders for two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with...
Energy Industryhngn.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Warns Vladimir Putin Over Controversial Gas Pipeline That Might Be Used As Weapon Against Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that further penalties against Russia may be applied if Moscow exploits a disputed gas pipeline against Ukraine. Germany Calms Down Ukraine Over Russia's Gas Pipeline. In a recently published article in Financial Times, Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to soothe and calm down Ukrainian worries over...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s leader to talk with Biden on security, Russian gas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader is traveling to the United States this week in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and persuading the administration to ramp up sanctions against a new Russian natural gas pipeline that bypasses his country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Washington’s failure to block...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny Activist's Election Bid Is Crushed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want. Violetta Grudina, an...
Religionnewsitem.com

Constantinople Patriarch visits Ukraine for independence

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople has arrived on a visit to Ukraine to attend festivities marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration of independence. On Saturday, Patriarch Batholomew I and the leader of the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius I, together conducted a lithurgy...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed On Extremism Charges In Russia

A Russian court has handed lengthy prison terms to four Crimean Tatars for being members of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. According to the Crimean Solidarity human rights group, the Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on August 16 sentenced Ruslan Mesutov and Lenur Khalilov to 18 years in prison each, Ruslan Nagayev to 13 years, and Eldar Kantimirov to 12 year in prison.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Accuses Ukrainian Of Espionage

Russian authorities have detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of espionage in the city of Tula, some 200 kilometers south of Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on August 23 that the man, whose identity was not revealed, is suspected of collecting classified data related to Russia's latest firearms technologies for Ukraine's secret services.
EuropeShropshire Star

Russia marks 30th anniversary of failed coup that preceded collapse of USSR

The hardliners’ putsch against Mikhail Gorbachev failed after three days and months later the Soviet Union broke up. Russia has been reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the failed hardline Communist coup that attempted to topple Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The world held its breath when a group of top...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Russia accuses Spain of Russophobia for denying a scale to its warships in Ceuta

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Why Hungarians helped the Bolsheviks establish Soviet power in Russia

Tens of thousands of Hungarians fought fiercely in the ranks of the Red Army. They played an important role in the establishment of Soviet power in Siberia and the Urals. "Our brothers, join our Red Army to save the Russian Revolution and to begin an armed struggle for the liberation of the Hungarians, Hungarian workers and Hungarian peasants. To arms! For land, bread, peace and freedom!" This was how, in early 1918, the Soviet government campaigned to enlist the support of Hungarians who found themselves in Russia at the time the Civil War was flaring in the country.
EuropeBirmingham Star

Five Crimean Tatars Detained In Russia-Annexed Crimea

Russian authorities have detained five Crimean Tatars after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Crimea region. The Crimean Solidarity public group told RFE/RL on August 17 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Raif Fevziyev, Dzhebbar Bekirov, Zaur Abdullayev, Rustem Murasov, and Rustem Tairov. All five men were detained later.
EconomyBirmingham Star

Putin calls Austria one of Russia's crucial partners in Europe

Austria is one of Russia's most important European partners, President Vladimir Putin has said. "Austrian companies have been successfully working in the Russian market for a long time," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Cemix dry-mix plant in Russia's most populous republic of Bashkortostan. Cemix is affiliated with...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy