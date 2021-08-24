Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Where do Afghanistan's refugees go?

Item
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Images of thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee their country following a hasty U.S. withdrawal have provoked an international outcry. As of Aug. 22, some 6,000 U.S. troops were working to evacuate U.S. military, American citizens and Afghans who are approved for Special Immigrant Visas. SIVs are a special program to protect Afghans who risked their lives working for U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Refugees International#Afghans#American#Special Immigrant Visas#Taliban#Siv#Syrians#European#The European Union#Eu#U N#Soviet#Mujahideen#Unhcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Qatar
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
MilitaryWRAL

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

WASHINGTON — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the...
WorldDaily Times

The Latest: Blinken says under 200 Americans in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to leave and the U.S. will continue to try to get them out. Blinken says the number of Americans left may be closer to 100. He says the U.S. would work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens.
AfghanistanQuad Cities Onlines

Afghan refugees in Indonesia denounce Taliban

Hundreds of Afghan refugees living in Indonesia held a rally condemning the Taliban's takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries. The protestors were mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan: what responsibility do other nations have towards people fleeing the Taliban?

With the Taliban back in Kabul, thousands of Afghan nationals who serviced the ousted government, the US and its allies are desperately attempting to seek asylum. Many attempted to board US jets at an airport in Kabul, some even clinging to the outside of aircraft as they took off. Videos show gruesome scenes of people falling from the sky after trying to escape.
ImmigrationLaredo Morning Times

Afghan refugees arrive in U.S., relieved and exhausted

CHANTILLY, Va. - Planeloads of Afghan refugees and Afghan Americans arrived in northern Virginia on Monday, their faces showing relief and exhaustion after being harassed by Taliban fighters on the way to the Kabul airport and, in some cases, going without much food for days. After landing at Dulles International...
ImmigrationBoston Globe

On Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, which America will prevail?

President Biden’s message on Afghan refugees on Sunday contained a telling, if not new, incongruity. Yes, he made it clear they are welcome here. “[W]e will welcome these Afghans, who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that’s who we are. That’s what America is.” However, Biden felt compelled to note that the refugees will be thoroughly vetted and that “planes taking off from Kabul are not flying directly to the United States. They’re landing at US military bases and transit centers around the world.”
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Any Afghan Migrants Who Reach America or Europe are Undeportable

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that 30,000 Afghans a week are fleeing their country. However a report in The Guardian states that “30,000 Afghan citizens have left the country each day for the past 10 days”. That would approach a third of a million migrants. While a small...
Immigrationfox4beaumont.com

Afghan refugees arrive at the nation's capital

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, I arrived at Washington Dulles airport after receiving a tip of incoming US citizens fleeing Afghanistan and afghan citizens who were granted refugee status in the United States. Two hundred people have arrived from Qatar, where the refugees were initially transferred. The operation you are...
ImmigrationWashington Post

How to help Afghan refugees and those trapped during the Taliban takeover

As militants crowded Kabul streets, thousands of Afghans and people who support them have tried to board flights to escape Taliban rule — but not all have been successful. The result has been a crisis marked by displacement within the country and abroad. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 400,000 people have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. They joined 2.9 million Afghans who already have been displaced across the country since the end of 2020.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

The number of Afghan refugees the government has agreed to take in is shamefully low

To say the offer of help to refugees from Afghanistan by Boris Johnson is disappointing is an understatement. The offer, which is to take 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years and just 5,000 in the first year, falls far short of both the need and Britain’s moral responsibilities. Afghanistan has a total population of 38 million. And faced with the return of the Taliban, the Afghan people are being swept by waves of panic and facing violence. In recent hours there are reports that the Taliban is carrying out a door-to-door manhunt for “collaborators”. By this, the Taliban means...

Comments / 0

Community Policy