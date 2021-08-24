Where do Afghanistan's refugees go?
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Images of thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee their country following a hasty U.S. withdrawal have provoked an international outcry. As of Aug. 22, some 6,000 U.S. troops were working to evacuate U.S. military, American citizens and Afghans who are approved for Special Immigrant Visas. SIVs are a special program to protect Afghans who risked their lives working for U.S. troops in Afghanistan.www.theitem.com
