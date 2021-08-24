Where do Afghanistan's refugees go?

President Biden’s message on Afghan refugees on Sunday contained a telling, if not new, incongruity. Yes, he made it clear they are welcome here. “[W]e will welcome these Afghans, who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that’s who we are. That’s what America is.” However, Biden felt compelled to note that the refugees will be thoroughly vetted and that “planes taking off from Kabul are not flying directly to the United States. They’re landing at US military bases and transit centers around the world.”