Mobley had a very good season becoming more of an offensive threat and really being a factor on the boards. Furthermore, his growth in his game is with the ability to stretch defenses with his improved three-point shooting at 43.6%. Next, he was really good in the dunker spot for cuts and for high low opportunities being efficient around the basket. Also, he is good in the post getting to his right hand either with a drop step or a jump hook. Continued, he is really good on the catch from the perimeter and can be a major factor as the trail is in transition. Additionally, he plays with a great amount of confidence and has the ability to take it from the perimeter into post-ups and to the rim.