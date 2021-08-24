Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light review: a multi-function sunrise lamp to brighten your mornings
Do you find waking up a chore? The Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light promises to make rising in the morning a more relaxed and pleasant experience. The best wakeup lights help us awaken in a natural way, just like our ancestors on the plains did; as the sun rose over the horizon and the sky gradually lightened. A wake-up light mimics that experience, by slowly but surely raising the brightness level in your room. This way, you don’t awaken suddenly, but in a way that’s more in tune with your natural biorhythms, leaving you more refreshed and energised. The Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light also offers the reverse experience – a gradual darkening of the room in the evening, to help you get to sleep more naturally.www.t3.com
Comments / 0