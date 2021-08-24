Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light review: a multi-function sunrise lamp to brighten your mornings

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Waking up to the sound of a blaring alarm clock may not be the most peaceful way to start your morning. While it may be nice to wake up as the run rises, it's not the reality for many who live in typically overcast cities, work odd hours, or wake up early to exercise. However, with a sunrise alarm clock, you can experience waking up with the sun (even if it's dark outside). One of the most affordable sunlight options on Amazon right now is the Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock that shoppers say is a "must for any struggling early riser" and is on sale for $45.