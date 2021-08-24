Sumter YMCA's Missy Corrigan: Strengthen fragile bones

My recent obsession with muscles started innocently enough. Waving goodbye to my daughter the other day, I glanced over at my arm, and, to my horror, my tricep was doing its own independent wave. There it was, just wiggling and jiggling away. Then, a few days later, I wanted some brined peppers on my avocado toast, and just could not open the jar. Not life-changing moments, but unmistakable reminders that muscle mass begins to deteriorate in your 30s at a rate of about five pounds a decade. This loss—marbling our muscles with fat like a fine steak—affects our metabolism, accelerating the dreaded middle-age spread, and puts us at greater risk of injury, not to mention osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Since I want to carry my own bags (and baggage) for years to come, I turned to certified personal trainer Christina Papadakis, for tips on starting a strengthening regimen.