Sumter, SC

Sumter YMCA's Missy Corrigan: Strengthen fragile bones

By MISSY CORRIGAN Health, fitness contributor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoporosis is a bone disease defined as low bone mass or the deterioration of bone tissue. This condition can cause frail and weak bones, which increases the risk for injuries and falls, contributing to the nearly two million broken bones reported in America each year for individuals over age 50.

#Bone Fractures#Bone Health#Bone Disease#Bone Density#Acsm#Sumter Family Ymca
Weight LossThe Mountaineer

3 tips for living with arthritis

Arthritis can make it difficult to perform a variety of tasks, from getting dressed in the morning to washing dishes at night. Here are three ways you can improve your quality of life if you have arthritis. 1. Keep moving. Regular exercise is essential for maintaining joint function and bone...
Workoutschatelaine.com

A Personal Trainer’s Secrets For Starting A Strengthening Routine

My recent obsession with muscles started innocently enough. Waving goodbye to my daughter the other day, I glanced over at my arm, and, to my horror, my tricep was doing its own independent wave. There it was, just wiggling and jiggling away. Then, a few days later, I wanted some brined peppers on my avocado toast, and just could not open the jar. Not life-changing moments, but unmistakable reminders that muscle mass begins to deteriorate in your 30s at a rate of about five pounds a decade. This loss—marbling our muscles with fat like a fine steak—affects our metabolism, accelerating the dreaded middle-age spread, and puts us at greater risk of injury, not to mention osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Since I want to carry my own bags (and baggage) for years to come, I turned to certified personal trainer Christina Papadakis, for tips on starting a strengthening regimen.
Weight LossSentinel-Echo

TO YOUR HEALTH: Shake it up for good bone density, cortisol level

In the “olden days” there were laughable ads showing people standing on a machine, with a band around their belly, shaking them to lose weight. It seemed silly. Later on came the “shake weight.” But although the benefits were exaggerated, they were not completely off-base according to modern science. Vibration...
FitnessMcKnight's

Stroke survivors have 54 percent lower mortality with a 30-minute daily walk

Thirty minutes a day of walking or gardening is enough to cut the mortality risk in half for stroke survivors, a new study finds. Study participants included two groups of older adults, one of nearly 900 people who had experienced a prior stroke, and more than 97,000 who had never had a stroke. Investigators determined average weekly self-reported physical activity, and followed the participants’ health outcomes for an average of four and a half years.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Weightlifting, Squats and Hemorrhoids

Squats are one of the best exercises for targeting the largest muscles in the body. But if you use too much weight or lift with improper form or breath, squats can also trigger hemorrhoids. The good news? With a few modifications, you can still include squats in your overall workout plan.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

4 Ways Foam Rolling Helps Workout Recovery

Foam rolling is a simple, accessible way to warm up and ease muscle tension — if you do it properly. Myofascial release, the technical term for what you’re doing when you foam roll, can be uncomfortable at times, but it’ll do your muscles good if you stick with it. First,...
Healthprimewomen.com

Natural Ways to Strengthen Bones

Bone health is of the utmost importance, especially for mature women. Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and another 44 million have low bone density, which puts them at an elevated risk level. And to top it all off, it’s most common in women over 50. While that sounds daunting, you can take steps to avoid being one of the many that face this diagnosis – or at least decrease its impact on your overall health.
Workoutsdallassun.com

Isometric resistance training can reduce blood pressure

Sydney [Australia], August 22 (ANI): A new study led by UNSW Medicine and Health researchers has revealed isometric resistance training (IRT) as an emerging mode of exercise demonstrating effectiveness in reducing office blood pressure. Office blood pressure refers to your pressure when taken during a GP visit, for example. It...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
WJON

Does Cracking Your Knuckles Lead to Arthritis?

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Dr. Joel Baumgartner from Rejuv Medical. I asked him if cracking your knuckles can lead to arthritis. He says no although cracking your knuckles can be hard to listen to. Dr. Baumgartner says when someone is cracking their knuckles they are releases some gas. He says your risk of arthritis doesn't increase unless you do it all the time which could lead to a sprain of that joint. That sprain would increase your risk for arthritis.
WorkoutsMercury News

Water Aerobics 101

Water aerobics is a fun way for aging adults to stay active and fit. It’s also easier on your joints than doing a traditional gym workout and can even relieve nagging arthritis pain. If you’ve thought about taking a class but have held off on taking the plunge, then dive into this guide to find out more about water aerobics and the benefits of exercising in the pool.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Best Diet If You Have PCOS, According to Experts

An estimated 1 in 10 women of childbearing age have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to the Office on Women's Health (OWH). However, there's still a lot we don't know about the hormonal disorder. Given how common it is, this condition is insufficiently researched, especially when you consider how disruptive...
FitnessWatertown Public Opinion

Prairie Lakes Physical Therapist completes certification

Dr. Tyler Turbak Prairie with Lakes Rehabilitation Services has completed a certification as a clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. “Providing therapy with an orthopedic focus has become a niche of mine, and I take pride in progressing patients through their individualized rehab program with the patient’s goals and aspirations at the center of my care,” Turbak said in a news release from Prairie Lakes.
Healthwjhl.com

HMG Health Matters: Healthy Aging

As we age, living a healthy lifestyle becomes more important. It's never too early - or too late, for that matter - to develop healthy habits. HMG Certified Geriatrician, Dr. Ronna New, joins us with some great tips on healthy aging. For more information, check out www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Blood Pressure

A review of 13 studies reveals what physical activity is effective in bringing down blood pressure. Exercising at least four hours a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure by 19 percent compared to those who exercise less than 60 minutes weekly, research finds. Activities outside work, like walking...
Weight LossSignalsAZ

How to Keep Your Muscles Strong as You Get Older

You see how people slow down as they get older. They walk cautiously. They struggle to get up from a chair. They look at a flight of stairs with trepidation. The problem? In many cases, they’ve lost muscle mass. So, they simply aren’t as strong as they used to be.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

The Best Diet For Older People to Lose Body Fat, Maintain Muscle Mass, and Improve Bone Density

For most of us, losing a bit of weight is one way that we can get healthier and strive toward living a longer life. However, after a certain age, all weight loss diets aren’t necessarily safe. Many of them can exacerbate problems like muscle and bone density loss, which are already issues for older folks. Luckily, science tells us that a diet high in protein and low in calories is probably the safest — and most effective — eating plan to adopt if you’re getting older and want to drop some pounds.
Healthdrweil.com

What Promotes Bone Growth in Someone With Osteoporosis?

I suffer from osteoporosis. What do you recommend to promote bone growth?. The process of building and preserving bone mass is a lifelong one. Throughout childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood your body is increasing bone mass, which peaks at about age 30. After that your bones start to gradually lose mass, becoming softer and more porous. When bones dip below a certain level of density, that condition is called osteoporosis. Since soft, porous bones are vulnerable to debilitating fractures, it’s important to address osteoporosis to prevent further bone loss. The good news is there are ways to lower your risk of developing it and treat it if it develops.

