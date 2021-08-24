Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How a horse inside another horse saved the Holy Roman Empire in Age Of Empires 2

By Nate Crowley
rockpapershotgun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"In the past," says Age Of Empires 2 project lead Bert Beeckman, "if we wanted, say, the AI playing the Holy Roman Empire to stay in the game even if they lost all their units, there was... a little trick we had to do". On remembering this, he sounds somehow nostalgic and faintly harrowed at the same time. "We had to create an invisible unit, somewhere out of the way. And the way to do that was to take a horse. And then garrison it inside another horse. Which would then become invisible". He pauses for a moment. "No, we had no idea either. But it worked."

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Romans#Roman Times#Ai#The Holy Roman Empire#Lords Of The West#Overwatch#Ults#Overcomplex#Poles#Lithuanians#Bohemians#Rts#Forgotten Empires#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video GamesIGN

Age of Empires IV - Weapons of War: Trebuchet Trailer

Learn about the trebuchet in this latest trailer for the upcoming strategy game, Age of Empires IV. The trebuchet was used to crumble the enemy's defense. How will you use these weapons of war to shape the course of history? Age of Empires IV launches on October 28, 2021, for Xbox Game Pass for PC, the Windows Store, and Steam.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Go Through the Bone Briar with Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC

We could never have imagined Hunt: Showdown being enhanced and expanded upon with as much content as we’ve had since launch, but it seems like Deep Silver and Crytek have found a way to ensure that players keep coming back for more. New DLC is always a welcome one in these parts, especially when it brings forth new Hunters and Weapons like with Through the Bone Briar.
Video GamesPolygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

A new episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know series is coming soon. This installment is a special Gamescom episode that will feature Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała. Like the previous two episodes that were released, this third installment will highlight more about the game. In the past, we got a better glimpse of the enemies along with the world. The third installment to the Dying 2 Know series, it’s all about combat and parkour.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Mass Effect 2 is An All-Time Sci-fi Classic

Mass Effect launched in 2007 as the boldest science-fiction project ever conceived for consoles. The complex mythology, history and the many alien races, each with their own political/religious beliefs offered a depth rarely seen in the medium. Only a game as ambitious as Mass Effect 2 could not only match the pedigree of such a massive project but surpass it in every single way imaginable.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “City of Dead Ends”

Mizarisa kills the goblin that was peeping on Hiro. She and Alicia put their differences aside to fight the goblins. Between them and Tesla, they handle the goblin siege. But all is not well in the city of Ted. Turns out Tesla and Queen Govern have been using the goblins to keep the people scared. They kidnap goblin children to make them attack the city and keep people in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy