Top-Down Vehicle Combat Game Gearshifters Speeds Towards An October Switch Release

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumskull Games and developer Red Phantom Games have revealed that Gearshifters, a "high-intensity top-down vehicle combat game," will launch on Switch this October. Regular readers might remember that we had a quick look at Gearshifters back in May – the game has players racing across a dystopian landscape in the hope of delivering important packages, all while taking on dangerous routes and equally dangerous bosses. It's kinda like Death Stranding then, but much, much faster.

#Quick Look#Vehicles#Numskull Games#Red Phantom Games
