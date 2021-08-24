Top-Down Vehicle Combat Game Gearshifters Speeds Towards An October Switch Release
Numskull Games and developer Red Phantom Games have revealed that Gearshifters, a "high-intensity top-down vehicle combat game," will launch on Switch this October. Regular readers might remember that we had a quick look at Gearshifters back in May – the game has players racing across a dystopian landscape in the hope of delivering important packages, all while taking on dangerous routes and equally dangerous bosses. It's kinda like Death Stranding then, but much, much faster.www.nintendolife.com
