Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Can Democrats Move Forward A Voting Rights Bill By Making A Moral Case For It?

By Alex Samuels
FiveThirtyEight
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, right before senators departed for their summer recess, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York made an 11th-hour plea to his colleagues to take up the omnibus voting rights bill, the For the People Act. But Republicans once again stopped that from happening. They also blocked two other provisions Schumer tried to put forward on voting rights — one bill that would have addressed partisan gerrymandering and another bill that tackled campaign finance.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 49

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Voting Rights#Republicans#Early Voting#Democratic Voters#The For The People Act#Americans#Senate#Monmouth University#Morning Consult#The New York Times#The Pew Research Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Obvious Voting-Rights Solution That No Democrat Will Propose

Democrats in Congress are considering a policy that was long unthinkable: a federal requirement that every American show identification before casting a ballot. But as the party tries to pass voting-rights legislation before the next election, it is ignoring a companion proposal that could ensure that a voter-ID law leaves no one behind—an idea that is as obvious as it is historically controversial. What if the government simply gave an ID card to every voting-age citizen in the country?
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Senate Democrats Face An Unfamiliar Campaign Problem: Major Primaries

Democrats are looking down the barrel of contested Senate primaries in three races that represent their best opportunities to win GOP-controlled seats in 2022. In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, multiple candidates are lining up top-flight campaign teams and raising the sums necessary to put together serious campaigns. While there’s no guarantee any of the races will turn contentious or end up calamitous, it’s an unfamiliar situation for a party used to essentially anointing candidates in the most important Senate races.
Presidential Electionthenevadaindependent.com

Indy DC Download: House Democrats pass voting rights bill with an uncertain Senate future as they launch into drafting their $3.5 trillion social programs package

Good morning, and welcome to the Indy DC Download newsletter, a weekly look at what's going on in the nation's capitol as it relates to Nevada. If a colleague or associate emailed this newsletter to you, please click here to sign up and receive your own copy of Indy DC Download in your inbox.
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

Which Senators And Representatives Vote In Favor Of Democracy?

There is a growing strain of illiberalism both within the Republican Party and among Republican voters. But what does that illiberalism actually look like among elected members in Congress?. Quantifying politicians’ commitments to upholding democracy isn’t easy. Even defining “democracy” is complicated — scholars disagree on its exact definition —...
Texas Statearcamax.com

Democrats say Texas abortion ban spotlights Senate battle in 2022

WASHINGTON — A new ban on abortions after six weeks in Texas has Democrats sounding the alarm about the importance of upcoming Senate races, given the chamber’s role in confirming federal judges. After the Supreme Court declined to weigh in Tuesday when asked to stop the Texas law, the ban...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.
NFLNBC News

House moderates provide even more leverage to Joe Manchin on reconciliation

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday resolved their procedural standoff over the infrastructure and reconciliation bills after moderates secured two concessions from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Concession #1: The House will vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. Concession #2: The House will work only with a reconciliation...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden should defund states that restrict voting rights. Period.

Congressional Democrats have a golden opportunity to protect voting rights when the House of Representatives returns to session this week to lay the groundwork for approving two different infrastructure proposals: By taking a page from the GOP’s playbook, they should use the infrastructure measures to “defund” states that are suppressing voting and enacting laws that make it easier for Republican officials to overturn election results they don’t like.
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy