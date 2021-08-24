27 autumn wedding guest dresses I've saved for upcoming celebrations, to help you feel your best on their big day
The hunt for the best autumn wedding guest dresses is well and truly underway, with countless postponed nuptials spilling into September, October and November. It's official: there's no such thing as "wedding season" this year – instead, we've (wonderfully) got an entire year of the romantic celebrations ahead of us. So, as the temperatures creep downwards and the hottest AW21 trends begin to influence our occasion wear wardrobes, we're putting our summer wedding guest dresses on hold 'til next May and shopping autumn wedding guest dresses, instead.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
