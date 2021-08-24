Cancel
Politics

Comprehensive Planning Sucks. These Oaklanders Want to Make It Better.

By Oscar Perry Abello
 9 days ago
Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Nakia Woods has a meeting to help plan for the future of Oakland. Woods is the program director at HOPE Collaborative — the acronym stands for “Health for Oakland’s People and Environment.” Those are the regular meeting times for the group’s Youth Action Board, which for the past ten years has brought together Oaklanders aged 14 to 24 from disinvested and marginalized neighborhoods across the Bay Area city.

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

