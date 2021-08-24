The Newest Green Building Material Is One of the Oldest: Wood
When complete, the Ascent will be the tallest timber building in the world. (Courtesy Korb Associates Architects) Milwaukee’s proposed 25-story Ascent tower sounds like a conventional housing project. Scheduled to open in September 2022, It offers 250+ apartments with beautiful views of downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. But one thing sets it apart from other housing towers in the U.S. — it’s supposed to be the world’s tallest timber tower.nextcity.org
