Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Newest Green Building Material Is One of the Oldest: Wood

By Sakshi Udavant
Posted by 
Next City
Next City
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When complete, the Ascent will be the tallest timber building in the world. (Courtesy Korb Associates Architects) Milwaukee’s proposed 25-story Ascent tower sounds like a conventional housing project. Scheduled to open in September 2022, It offers 250+ apartments with beautiful views of downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. But one thing sets it apart from other housing towers in the U.S. — it’s supposed to be the world’s tallest timber tower.

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
495
Followers
901
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Commercial Real Estate#High Rise Building#Green Building#New Land Enterprises#Nextcity#Global Status#North American#European#Frame Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Next City

‘Green Infrastructure’ for Clean Water Shows Its Worth in Washington, D.C.

Rain gardens and other green infrastructure in D.C. have helped keep the city's rivers clean. (Photo by USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency / US government work) Next to Washington D.C.’s Piney Branch Parkway, right across from where that road intersects with 17th Street NW, CSO-049 serves the Rock Creek Sewershed, a 2,329-acre area of Washington D.C., with a diverse, mixed-income population of close to 90,000.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Free Building/Wood Shop

For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman.
California Statefinance-commerce.com

California’s green-building plan will raise costs

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. California has led the nation in fighting climate change by encouraging the use of renewable energy and electric cars. Now the state is taking on an even harder challenge — reducing emissions from homes, businesses and other buildings that have to be heated, cooled and powered.
Hartsville, TNLebanon Democrat

Looking Back: One of oldest buildings now home to modern businesses

If you walk to the rear of our county courthouse and stand on the sidewalk facing south, you will see an impressive, two-story brick building with a cut limestone foundation. Huge picture windows and a bright sign saying “Hartsville Prime Fitness” on the front give the building a contemporary look. But looks can be deceiving — because the building is one of Hartsville’s oldest.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Riverwalk Building Will Be Very Green

The developers of a proposed apartment building along the Milwaukee River hope their project will stand out because of its environmental benefits. The Neutral Project principal Nate Helbach told the City Plan Commission Monday that the firm designs its buildings to its “neutral standard” of carbon-neutral buildings. The firm is...
Vermont StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vermont Startup Upcycles Glass into "Glavel" Building Material

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Vermont-based startup that turns recycled glass into lightweight building...
ChemistryFlorida Star

New Phosphorescent Material Inspired By Glowing Wood

Forest visitors have long known that some trees glow, but scientists only recently harnessed this capability as a sustainable, nontoxic alternative to traditional phosphorescent materials. Scientists believe they can harness wood’s natural ability to glow to develop a phosphorescent material that can be used in a variety of applications, including ‘glow in the dark’ paint and dyes, as well as […]
Constructionpensacolavoice.com

What Do Excavating Contractors Do – 2021 Guide

Tall buildings, mesmerizing architectural monuments, lush green parks, and various magnificent constructions are the hard work of hundreds of thousands of people. Excavating contractors play a significant role, from leveling the landscape to digging sewer lines to clearing off the dirt after the construction works. For various construction chores, they...
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

One Airport Square, an Ultra-Green Office Building in Ghana by Mario Cucinella Architects

Airport City is a growing commercial area within the Kotoka International Airport Development Zone in Accra, Ghana. It is here that Mario Cucinella Architects in collaboration with Deweger Gruter Brown & Partners designed and built One Airport Square between 2010 and 2015. If you stroll along the Airport Bypass Road or Liberation Road, you can't pass by without this unique building catching your eye.
Industrykitco.com

First Cobalt secures $45M to build battery material refinery in Ontario

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the financing consists of an offering of US$37.5 million principal amount of 6.95%...
ChemistryPhys.org

Self-healing 'living materials' used as 3D building blocks

Imperial College London researchers have created 3D building blocks that can heal themselves in response to damage. The engineered living materials (ELMs) exploit biology's ability to heal and replenish material and could respond to damage in harsh environments using a sense-and-response system. This work, published in Nature Communications, could lead...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Iowa Staterejournals.com

Matthews closes sale of Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa for $19.2 million

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently completed the sale of a Midwest grocery-store chain Hy-Vee for $19.2M at 2510 Southwest State St. in Ankeny, Iowa. The transaction was brokered by Senior Associate Robert Goldberg, Executive Vice President and National Director Ben Snyder and Market Leader Bill Pedersen. Matthews represented the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy