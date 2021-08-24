William Clay Roming, age 88, of Iola died Monday

William Clay Roming, 88, of Iola died Monday in Hudson Creek Alzheimer’s Care Center in Bryan. Clay was born September 26, 1932 in Falls County to Alma and Alfred Roming. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Monie Roming; four daughters Debbie Derbort and her husband David, Jule Lorey, Lisa Evans and her husband Mark, Daphne Roming and one step-daughter Kim Nowell and her husband Kevin; several grandchildren and great grand-children.