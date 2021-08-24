Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

By Jenée Desmond-Harris
Slate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!

slate.com

Comments / 36

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Street Harassment#Thrift Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to My Dead Brother's $240K in Cash?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy