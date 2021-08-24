Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Did Billie Eilish Just Get A Bob?

By Hannah Coate s
Vogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hair chameleon if ever there was one, Billie Eilish never sits with one hairstyle for too long; instead, she keeps things exciting. That time she dyed her previously black and green hair platinum blonde, for one, nearly broke the internet. And her last look, the wolf cut, spurned a whole craze for what was previously a niche hairstyle.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Black Hair#Hair Texture#Fringe#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Hair CareABC News

Billie Eilish unveils new shorter hair inspired by her mom

Billie Eilish has a chic new shaggy 'do. After sending social media into a frenzy when she went platinum blonde, Billie Eilish has changed her hair yet again. The singer unveiled a brand new chop Monday on Instagram. She's now rocking a shorter blonde bob. Billie posted some old photos...
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Billie Eilish Went Y2K Goth For The Premiere Of Her New Concert Film

Billie Eilish had a wonderful surprise for her fans: a fully-produced concert film in partnership with Disney. In Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Eilish expanded her second album into a full world at the Hollywood Bowl, collaborating with the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, along with Disney’s legendary animation studio. The result is a concert movie like no other, what Eilish called “a dream come true.”
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Billie Eilish has traded in her shoulder-length hair for an epic new shaggy bob, and it's inspired by her mama

Billie Eilish doesn't follow trends. She sets them. Few people could make a slime green root pop mainstream, but Billie managed it. Likewise, the singer stepped onto the seventies shag train way ahead of the pack, now it's the biggest cut of 2021. Her retro blonde transformation nearly broke the internet and her changing strands have got their own stan following (#billieeilishhair has 5 million views on TikTok).
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish: homophobia allegations against alleged boyfriend – singer reacts

Billie Eilish’s fans find their supposed partner highly problematic. Image: Screenshot / Instagram / billieeilish. Fans express serious allegations against the alleged friend of Billie Eilish – the singer reacted. Billie Eilish’s fans sound the alarm about her alleged new partner, Matthew Vorce. Only recently the singer caused confusion about...
MusicNME

Watch Nadin Amizah cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadin Amizah has shared a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, the title track of the pop star’s latest album. The clip was shared on Instagram on Monday (August 23), showing Nadin in a darkened room. She covers the first half of the song – which ends before the original song’s explosive indie rock coda – by singing alongside a distant-sounding acoustic backing track.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Billie Eilish: Fashion with a Second Life

Billie Eilish loved second hand fashion as a child. The Grammy winner – who delighted fans with her transformation on the cover of British ‘Vogue’ magazine at the weekend – has attracted attention again and again over the years with her special looks. Baggy is Billie’s style and the singer has now revealed where she inspired her personal style in her childhood.
MusicPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Billie Eilish Performed Her New Song on the Coziest Quilt — Here’s How to Get the Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed a live rendition of Eilish’s song “Male Fantasy” for Vevo on August 3, and the setting is beyond luxe. Eilish, singing in her signature whisper, is seated on a queen bed that’s been decked out in gold satin bedding — and you can get the same look.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Billie Eilish Says Making This Music Video Was A 'Peak Life Experience'

Billie Eilish has directed a handful of her own music videos of them, and they're all chilling masterpieces, but nothing's quite like the visuals for the title track off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. A week after proclaiming "THIS IS MY FAVORITE SONG AND FAVORITE VIDEO EVER" on Instagram, the young star doubled down and called making the video "an incredible peak life experience" while sharing behind the scenes photos from the shoot.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Getting Bigger… How Much Money Has She Made So Far?

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Billie Eilish is learning she can't control everything

Billie Eilish has realised she can’t control everything in her career. The 19-year-old singer has admitted she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but has recently realised it’s not always a bad thing to let other people help her out. Billie specifically referenced the...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Billie Eilish Responds to Critics of Her 'Boring' New Style

Some people aren't fans of Billie Eilish's new aesthetic. Once upon a time, the star was known for her chunky acrylics, baggy clothes and. However, in the wake of her new Happier Than Ever era, Eilish has made some notable changes to her look, including trading in her slime-green roots for a bleach blonde bombshell coif and more form-fitting outfits. But of course, the internet felt compelled to offer up some unsolicited commentary about the style switch-up, and not all of it was good.
Musicarcamax.com

Review: An album about fame? Yawn. But Billie Eilish upends cliches on sumptuous 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish has some answers to the question on her disquieting new album, "Happier Than Ever," and despite that title they're hardly advertisements for the journey. In one song she laments the relentless scrutiny of her physical appearance; in another she describes the strangers — "They're usually deranged" — who show up uninvited at her door. Even the people she allows into her rarefied air now pose a threat: "Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn't stay," she sings, "On his way out, made him sign an NDA."
Celebritieswfav951.com

Billie Eilish Is Literally Dreaming About Her Sold-Out Tour

Billie Eilish is literally dreaming about her sold-out tour. She told Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show that she’s had 6 dreams about it so far. She said, “It’s been so long. I can’t wait.”. Eilish starts doing a few dates next month and then her full-scale arena tour...
CelebritiesNME

Watch Billie Eilish cover 1950s classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’

Billie Eilish covered Julie London’s 1955 version of the jazz classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’ during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this week. Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas on acoustic guitar for the stripped back, mellow rendition of the track. You can see their performance below.
MusicVulture

Billie Eilish Brings ‘Happier Than Ever’ to The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish brought the (virtual) house down on The Tonight Show with a cathartic performance of “Happier Than Ever,” a track off of her latest album of the same name. The song, which starts out as a gentle acoustic ballad and descends into angry anthemic rock, is more or less made for live performance. Backed by her brother, Finneas, Eilish sings/screams, “I’d never treat me this shitty / You made me hate this city.” It’s a powerful performance made all the more effective by Eilish’s palpable fury. The singer also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to chat about her upcoming world tour, as well as the success of her album, which just broke records as the best vinyl debut week ever. Not for nothing, she later told Fallon that, according to her synesthesia, he is a “vertical brown rectangle.” Makes sense to us!

Comments / 0

Community Policy