Kathy Hochul Replaces Andrew Cuomo, Becoming the First Female Governor of New York

Andrew Cuomo’s abrasive tenure as New York governor came to an end Tuesday, when fellow Democrat, lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the state’s 57th governor at the stroke of midnight. The elevation of the 62-year-old Buffalo native comes two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment trial over a slew of sexual harassment allegations that left him with a dwindling number of allies. Hochul succeeds the three-term Democrat to become the first female governor of New York in the state’s history, capping a remarkable 14-year rise that started in local government as a county clerk. Hochul is also the first New York governor from outside the greater New York City area in nearly a century, dating back to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932.