Playboi Carti has officially announced his next release, revealing to his fans that "Narcissist" will be arriving on September 13, 2021. As the world reacts to the Atlanta-based rapper's latest announcement, people are trying to decipher the post. Carti did not announce whether he was dropping a new album, a single, or something entirely aside from his music career. Some sources have suggested that this is the name of Carti's upcoming clothing line, which has not been confirmed. Regardless of what he plans to drop, there are thousands of fans ready to eat up whatever he has on the way.