Netflix Shares Trailer of True Crime Docuseries 'Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan'
Netflix has shared the trailer for its upcoming true crime documentary series, Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan. Directed by Olivier Megaton, Monsters Inside explores the first-of-its-kind case of Billy Milligan, who was arrested in 1977 for three rapes on the Ohio State University campus. The trial piqued the interest of the nation as he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and his lawyers pled insanity, claiming that two out of his 24 personalities committed the crimes without Mulligan knowing:hypebeast.com
