Crews fight to keep Caldor Fire out of Tahoe basin

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Caldor Fire expands to more than 100,000 acres in California, fire crews are working to keep the fire out of the Lake Tahoe basin.Aug. 24, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Crews Battle Flames Near Kirkwood, Heavenly Valley; New Evacuation Warnings In Alpine County

STATELINE, Nevada (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County Wednesday as the huge Caldor Fire advanced, pushed by strengthening afternoon winds tossing ember clouds well ahead of the control lines and igniting spot fires. Hundreds of firefighters were battling the wildfire near the Kirkwood ski resort, on the eastern edge approaching the Heavenly Valley ski resort and the Nevada state line, and near Wrights Lake off Highway 50. Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County to include: The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway...
CBS Sacramento

Sprinklers Left On At Lake Tahoe Homes Hampering Firefighting Efforts

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – There’s been a big strain on the local water supply in Lake Tahoe because of sprinklers left running as a defense against the Caldor Fire, says a group. As the Caldor Fire rages close to homes in the South Lake Tahoe area, some residents left their sprinklers on and pointed at their homes and other structures in an attempt to keep them from burning.  But this strategy not only doesn’t work, it works against firefighters by reducing the water pressure and water supply, according to the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team.  The group says that through continuous watering,...
The hidden danger that lurks if a wildfire ever reaches South Lake Tahoe

The community of South Lake Tahoe is known in part for its quaint wooden cabins surrounded by trees that glisten during snow season. But those same A-frames and cabins pose a serious problem as the Tahoe Basin contends with the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that erupted August 14 and has burned more than 200,000 acres, destroying at least 729 structures, according to Cal Fire.
Caldor Fire prompts first evacuation orders into Nevada

- Evacuations: Get the latest info from the U.S. Forest Service and from a map posted by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Find info on RV/Trailer space donations on this Google Doc. Gusty winds and low humidity continued to fuel the Caldor Fire on Tuesday, but officials are hopeful...
The Independent

Lake Tahoe area evacuates 53,000 people as firefighters take ski lifts to survey Caldor blaze

The governors of California and Nevada have declared a state of emergency over the Caldor Fire as reports emerged of fire crews using chair lifts in Lake Tahoe’s ski resort to survey the raging blaze.The fire has consumed 270 square miles since it ignited two weeks ago near Omo Ranch in El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, and is just 15 per cent contained. The Caldor Fire is one of 13 active wildfires in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, 6,913 fires have burned through 1.76 million acres of land in the state....
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Crews Establish Defensive Lines In Christmas Valley To Protect Meyers And South Lake Tahoe

CHRISTMAS VALLEY (CBS13) — High winds Wednesday continued to push the Caldor Fire through the Tahoe basin. Cal Fire said crews made progress on containment lines but communities were still at risk. At this point, they said the best form of attack is defense. Fire crews maintained a back burn fire in Christmas Valley off of South Upper Truckee Road, with the intention that it will burn back into the main fire and provide some protection for homes not only in Christmas Valley but Meyers and South Lake Tahoe. So far it’s been a successful battle in Christmas Valley to beat the fire...

