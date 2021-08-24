Crews fight to keep Caldor Fire out of Tahoe basin

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – There’s been a big strain on the local water supply in Lake Tahoe because of sprinklers left running as a defense against the Caldor Fire, says a group. As the Caldor Fire rages close to homes in the South Lake Tahoe area, some residents left their sprinklers on and pointed at their homes and other structures in an attempt to keep them from burning. But this strategy not only doesn’t work, it works against firefighters by reducing the water pressure and water supply, according to the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team. The group says that through continuous watering,...