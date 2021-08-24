Manchester United will regret neglecting midfield

Manchester United’s ambitions were on full display in their opening day win over Leeds United. 5 goals and a thorough thrashing of their traditional rivals was the perfect welcome back gift for a packed Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Mason Greenwood ran rampant and sent the feel good factor through the roof. One week later a frustrating draw at Southampton brought the club and the red army back down to earth by exposing an all too familiar issue in the squad: lack of a quality defensive midfielder. It was a difficult game for Fred and Nemanja Matic, with Scott McTominay on the bench due to issues with fitness. Perhaps The Scotsman’s presence would have been preferred to the slow and error prone Matic, but we’ve seen the limits of his game as well. For three seasons now it has been clear that their services are insufficient for a team hoping to contend for the league and win cups, and though the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked up serious steam the midfield has remained a hinderance to it’s progress.