Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/24/21

By Ryan Pavich
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first clash between two of the hottest teams in baseball went in favor of the Yankees last night, and now they face the potential of a quick two-game sweep in Atlanta. The good times are rolling, and if the win streak can get through another Andrew Heaney start then you know for sure that the Yankees are playing exceptional ball. If he turns in another outing like his last one, we might even have to admit once again that Brian Cashman has a way with these out-of-nowhere trades.

