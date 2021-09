Eric Prydz is known for his long buildups and of course, his visuals. NFL Superstar and Defensive End J.J. Watt is known for sacking QBs and hitting Running Backs. J.J attempted to explain Eric’s track ‘Opus’ after his teammate, Dennis Gardeck, played it in the locker room. Dennis got a hold of the Aux and got the bass bumping. While we aren’t sure exactly what he played, we know one of the songs was ‘Opus,’ a prized possession to EDM fans. During Dennis’ aux DJ performance, J.J. wondered the whole time when the drop would hit.