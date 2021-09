Mike: Before we get started I want to make a correction from last week’s Ask Mike. In referencing a story on the Saturday Down South website claiming that Arkansas and Vanderbilt could end up getting kicked out of the SEC if more schools like Notre Dame and Clemson are invited into the conference, a totally silly story by the way, I tied that story to Clay Travis. Travis’ Outkick website had nothing to do with that story. I got Saturday Down South and Outkick mixed up in my mind. So I apologize to Travis, who again, had nothing to do with that story whatsoever.