I’m Lonely and Friendless Since Becoming a Parent
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I are in a bit of a pickle. We love the city we live in and, pre-pandemic, had a lively network of other folks our age with whom we got together at least once a week. Cue COVID and our bubble basically shrank to us … and our two children, both born during the pandemic. This means that effectively, we have 200 percent more children than we did when we were last in “normal” society with our friends and neighbors. We’ve had a really, really hard time reestablishing social connections now that we have kids in the mix. Many of our old friends still want to “hang out” but when they come over, my husband and I are kept busy by our two kids and every sentence is interrupted. There is very little meaningful conversation or connection happening.slate.com
