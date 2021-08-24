Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

I’m Lonely and Friendless Since Becoming a Parent

By Doyin Richards
Slate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I are in a bit of a pickle. We love the city we live in and, pre-pandemic, had a lively network of other folks our age with whom we got together at least once a week. Cue COVID and our bubble basically shrank to us … and our two children, both born during the pandemic. This means that effectively, we have 200 percent more children than we did when we were last in “normal” society with our friends and neighbors. We’ve had a really, really hard time reestablishing social connections now that we have kids in the mix. Many of our old friends still want to “hang out” but when they come over, my husband and I are kept busy by our two kids and every sentence is interrupted. There is very little meaningful conversation or connection happening.

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Care And Feeding#Slate#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Family RelationshipsDenton Record-Chronicle

To my daughters, I apologize for sending you to school

Tomorrow I have to send you back to school. I know that, as a first grader and kindergartner, you are not protected and cannot get the “shots” I promised would end “COVIDteen” yet. We are so close — I hear you might get your first shot in six weeks or so — but it seems so far. We have almost made it.
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

I’m one of 14 kids & my parents told us loads of lies to save money

GROWING up in a big family has a variety of challenges but one woman has revealed the lies her parents told her and her siblings to save money. Taking to TikTok, a user that goes by Pearpear revealed the tricks her family played on her that she grew up believing.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘You need to place our child for adoption.’ I was totally alone.’: Birth mom becomes part of son’s adoptive family, ‘The moments we share are priceless’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Adoption is a topic rarely discussed by all sides. You hear about the joy of a couple finally having the chance at a family through the miracle of adoption. However, the pain and the struggles when faced with the realization you are unable to care for your baby are rarely discussed. The tears, the constant back and forth. Can I raise this child? The loneliness, the fear, the depression, the love. Birth mothers are all but forgotten. A side note to the overwhelming joy adoption brings.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Husband Does Ketamine in Front of Our Young Children.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning, friends. How’s everything going? Probably not great if you’ve come here with a question ready‚ but let’s figure things out together. Q. Am I the K-hole: My husband...
KidsSlate

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Did to Our Nanny Almost a Decade Ago

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I had to return to work when our first child was 4 months old, and my husband and I decided to get a nanny. We found Maria through an agency, and she ticked all our boxes. She was wonderful with our daughter and always followed our directions. I will always be extremely grateful for how Maria helped out our family, but I never considered her part of the family, and this is/was the problem. I would like to think I was always kind to Maria and treated her well, but perhaps only seeing her as an employee was unkind?

Comments / 0

Community Policy