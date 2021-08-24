Trane conviction upheld in district court

Lee County District Court has upheld the conviction and sentencing from Benjamin Trane, former head of the now closed Midwest Academy in Keokuk. The former student who accused Trane of sexual abuse gave a deposition to the court in April. The court found that the defense did not show by preponderance of the evidence that the victim, listed as K.S. in court documents, due to her being a minor at the time of the incidents, made false allegations of sexual abuse against her adoptive parents or foster parents.