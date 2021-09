Type: AID-ASSIST (THREATS) NLCRPD District / Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 14 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has concluded an investigation into threats made to harm three Warwick High School Students. This investigation began after a Warwick School Administrator received a report from a concerned parent over potential threats that the parent observed on a social media post. An immediate notification was made to the NLCRPD patrol services division, and an investigation was initiated. A suspect involved in the threat was identified and the NLCRPD patrol officer responded to the residence of the juvenile suspect and met with both the suspect and his mother. The parties were cooperative with the investigation. Since there was a threat of intended violence and weapon involvement (handgun) the NLCRPD officer took verifiable measures to assure there was no further access to a weapon and further advised that the suspect was not permitted to be on any Warwick School District Property pending further WSD administrative outcomes. This individual was reportedly to be an incoming class member.