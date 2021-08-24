Cancel
Politics

CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, RAHIM FAIEZ, JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the CIA met with the Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul, an official said Tuesday, as more reports emerged of abuses in areas held by the fighters, fueling concerns about Afghanistan's future and the fate of those racing to leave the country before the looming U.S. withdrawal.

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
Immigrationabc17news.com

US faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

America’s major religious faiths and denominations, often divided on other big issues, are preparing to receive an influx of refugees from Afghanistan. Among those gearing up to help are Jewish and Islamic groups; conservative and liberal Protestant churches; and prominent Catholic relief organizations. The U.S. and its coalition partners have evacuated more than 100,000 people since the airlift began Aug. 14, including Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war. Refugee admissions dropped annually under former President Donald Trump and ultimately reached a record low. Now resettlement agencies are scrambling to expand capacity and rebuild infrastructure so they can handle the arrivals from Afghanistan.
WorldDerrick

New Taliban rulers face tough economic, security challenges

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers face tough economic and security challenges as they step back into power in a country that is vastly different from the one they left 20 years ago. When they last ruled in the late 1990s, Afghanistan was a poor agricultural nation, and...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Afghanistan’s arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It has been 20 years since Taliban-led Afghanistan fell to a U.S.-led coalition in the months after the Sept. 11 attacks. For Afghans, that means 20 years of change. That’s an arc that ran from early hope to despair in recent weeks as the U.S. pullout led to the 2021 edition of the Taliban toppling the government in short order. The story of those two decades in Afghanistan reflects in many ways the story of the post-9/11 world. And today, Afghans are grappling with the same questions they faced all those years ago: What’s next, and will the violence and fear continue?
AdvocacyTimes Daily

The Latest: UN warns of pending food crisis in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A senior U.N. official has warned that food in Afghanistan could run out this month, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
Militaryklif.com

US May have to Coordinate with Taliban on ISIS

WASHINGTON (AP) – Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says it’s “possible” the U.S. will have to coordinate with the Taliban on any future counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others. Milley spoke Wednesday at a Pentagon news conference two days after...
Worldabc17news.com

Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

A divided U.N. Security Council is pressing the Taliban to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdraws its forces. But China and Russia have refused to back the resolution, which they portray as diverting blame for the chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. French Deputy Ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst, said after Monday’s vote that “this lack of unity is a disappointment for us” and for Afghans. Russia and China abstained from the vote and did not veto the measure. France sponsored the resolution along with Britain and the U.S. It also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism. The vote came shortly before the U.S. moved its last troops out of Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.
POTUSMSNBC

'An incredible full circle event': CIA target Taliban leader freed by Trump meets with CIA

John Hudson, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the ironic twist in the story of Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was captured in a joint CIA-Pakistani operation and imprisoned for years before being freed by the Trump administration and met Monday with new authority with the head of the CIA, William Burns. Aug. 25, 2021.

