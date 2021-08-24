Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

By Ryan Cooper
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden's domestic policy legacy looks likely to be determined largely by two bills that are before Congress. The pandemic rescue package passed back in March was significant, but most of that has already expired or will do so soon. Meanwhile, a $566 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill has passed the Senate and is before the House, and more importantly, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is working its way through the Senate. If passed, these two bills would give Biden the most significant record of domestic accomplishment since Lyndon Johnson.

theweek.com

Comments / 22

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Chait
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Infrastructure#House#The Suicide Squad#The Washington Post#The American Rescue Plan#Trumpian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Janesville, WIWISN

Paul Ryan says former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan told WISN 12 News on Monday there should be no question that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. "President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election," Ryan said to WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott during a rare interview.
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

3 Florida House Democrats Become Apologists for Biden’s Surrender in Afghanistan

After President Joe Biden completed the U.S. Military’s full retreat and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, marking the end of the 20-year conflict, a bipartisan effort questioning his leadership began to emanate out of the U.S. Congress. Several Florida House Democrats have quietly expressed their distaste for the way the evacuation out of Afghanistan took place, fearing backlash from leadership if they spoke out against the president.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden may have ended America’s longest war - but he’s handed lots of ammunition to his Republican enemies

Joe Biden often gets emotional when he speaks.When he speaks about the military, or about his son Beau, or about other things that matter to him dearly, he gets particularly animated.On Tuesday, a day after Biden oversaw the final evacuation of US troops and civilians from Afghanistan and in doing so turned the page of two decades of history, he defended his actions.His speech from the White House, that nudged past 25 minutes, was his most impassioned defence yet, not only of the decision to bring those troops home, but of the manner in which he did so.“I was not...
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Congressman Says Democrats Will Not Hold Joe Biden Accountable on Afghanistan

Members of Tennessee’s GOP delegation said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has behaved in an untrustworthy manner on the matter of Afghanistan. Just the News reported Tuesday that Biden, in June, waived an important congressional mandate. That mandate would have forced members of the Pentagon to inform Congress, in depth, about the risks of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trey Gowdy: President Biden Wanted To Wait To Kill Osama Bin Laden But Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Dem defections

Vulnerable House and Senate Democrats are distancing themselves from President Biden over Afghanistan, with one calling the evacuation "egregiously mishandled." Why it matters: Biden's poll numbers have fallen as the Delta variant spread and the Afghanistan exit proved harrowing. Now, some Democrats in swing states and districts are publicly distancing themselves.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Only new leadership can correct Biden, Pelosi’s massive mistakes

Historically, a special session of Congress is called to deal with national emergencies that require immediate attention. But incredibly, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened a special session of Congress last week, she ignored the searing images on television of Afghanistan in chaos in favor of Senator Bernie Sanders’ socialist wish list.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

‘Disgraceful’, ‘shameful’: Republican outrage after Biden ends pullout

Congressional Republicans were livid Monday after the Biden administration announced that the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan had ended with hundreds of US citizens and thousands of America’s Afghan allies left behind. “Joe Biden left behind Americans,” seethed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Twitter. “He left behind vetted Afghan allies...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden throws down the gauntlet against anti-mask GOP governors

During the first few months of 2021, President Biden seemed overly reluctant to go after GOP governors over their approach to the spread of covid-19 in their states. The thinking appeared in part to be that this would polarize masks and vaccines, making GOP voters more reluctant to utilize both, setting us back further.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is the Hero Democrats Need

Thank goodness for Nancy Pelosi. This week, Madame Speaker somehow hulked a slate of Democratic legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, staving off a half-masted mutiny from moderate members of her own party. And suddenly, it seems like several progressive wish list items are closer than they’ve been in recent memory to becoming reality.
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

What Drove 9 Moderate House Democrats To Hold Up Their Party’s Agenda?

With Democrats clinging to just an eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives, even a small number of defectors can hold up the party’s legislative agenda. That reality was on vivid display last week, when nine moderate Democrats threatened to vote no on moving forward with Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution unless the House first voted to pass the Senate’s bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Comments / 0

Community Policy