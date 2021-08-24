Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

U.S. Open to offer record overall purse, winners' payout down

By Reuters
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) — The U.S. Open will offer total prize money of $57.5 million this year, eclipsing the record payout of $57.2 million set in 2019, tournament organizers said on Monday. The event was held without spectators last year, with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) lowering the prize money to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

635K+
Followers
95K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#U S Open#Payouts#Reuters#The U S Open#Usta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
NFLCNN

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
LotteryPosted by
KFI AM 640

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $241 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (August 14) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $241 million drawing on Wednesday (August 11) night. The jackpot will now increase to $258 million ($187.4 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:
WorldCNN

September 1 Afghanistan-Taliban news

UK and Taliban representatives discuss possible further evacuations. As we learn of the secret arrangement between the US and Taliban to escort Americans to Kabul airport, we’re also finding out about ongoing talks between the militant group and UK officials. Representatives are holding discussions over securing safe passage out of Afghanistan for British and Afghan nationals still in the country.
Visual ArtCNN

Raelis Vasquez turns snapshots of Afro Dominican life into paintings of belonging

This feature is part of CNN Style's new series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States. Raelis Vasquez, a New York and New Jersey-based artist, works from a bank of his memories and emotions to create tender and sincere paintings of Afro Dominican life. Usually featuring his kin and friends, the large-scale oil and acrylic works are cast in warm and welcoming colors. In one painting, a brown-skinned girl in a tubi, a tubular hairstyle crafted by Dominican women to preserve our salon blow-outs, eats her breakfast. In other works, a Black woman bottle-feeds her baby while sitting in a bright blue rocker, and a young Black couple await their destiny as they document their nuptials on their wedding day.
CarsCNN

Here's what it's like to drive a new $100,000 Jeep

(CNN) — Cruising up a highway heading north out of New York City, the bright white Jeep Grand Wagoneer I was driving got the sort of attention usually given to Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Other vehicles maneuvered to get a better look and smartphones were held out through car windows for a shot.
Mississippi StateCNN

Two dead and 10 injured after Mississippi highway washed away by heavy rain

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 10 others injured after part of a highway washed away Monday night near the town of Lucedale, Mississippi, officials said. The incident occurred on the two-lane Highway 26 in George County, Trooper Cal Robertson of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told CNN on Tuesday. The washout was likely related to rain from Hurricane Ida, he said.
EconomyCNN

China's economy is being rattled by the Delta variant and supply chain woes

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's economy stalled this month as the country tried to stamp out a surge in coronavirus cases and contended with the ongoing shipping crisis. An official survey of manufacturing activity fell to 50.1 in August from 50.4 in July. That was just above the 50-point mark indicating expansion rather than contraction, but still the slowest rate of growth since the start of the pandemic.
RetailCNN

Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 supply chain workers

New York (CNN Business) — Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers, trying to fill some of the most high-demand jobs in retail as the pandemic continues to disrupt the global supply chain. Walmart said the positions it is filling are permanent jobs —...
EconomyCNN

Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

New York (CNN Business) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, will be dissolved under a settlement deal and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, will pay out more than $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic that's killed more than 500,000 Americans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy