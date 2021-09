News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Meat is something that a lot of people across the world consume. Beef, poultry, and other kinds of red and white meat are rich sources of nutrition for the human body. All kinds of meat are rich in protein. Protein is a vital nutrient that helps everything from digestion to hair growth. Iron is another nutrient that is found in abundance in meat. Iron deficiency is considered a major problem among people today. Consuming meat can therefore be an effective way to counter this problem. Red meat especially consists of an ample amount of heme iron which has a very high biological value. Vitamin B-12 is a nutrient that is only available from animal sources and plays a vital role in improving digestion and in the production of energy. Research has also shown that a high meat meal is heart-healthy. And in this fast-paced world where 24 hours fall short, there is nothing better than having meat delivered to our doorsteps. However, there are some aspects that consumers need to look into before choosing an app to help deliver the meat. One of the most important aspects is quality. Look into how the animals were raised and how the meat is sourced. If the quality is good, it is a trustworthy app.