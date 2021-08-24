Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Expert calls for major inquiry into why boys continue to underperform in school

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbZRa_0bb5vBML00
Professor Alan Smithers thinks that ‘boys are not fully developing their potential’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The government should launch a major inquiry to understand the reasons why boys underperform at school compared to girls, it has been suggested.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham, said we do not have a “sound basis for tackling boys’ performance relative to girls”.

His comments come after girls extended their lead over boys in the top grades at GCSE and A-level earlier this month.

Students were awarded grades determined by their teachers this summer after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

In a blog, Prof Smithers said: “It could just be that girls are intrinsically smarter and, on the face of it, school and university results point in that direction.

“But I would like to think they are not and it is that boys are not fully developing their potential.

“If this is the case, it is an issue so serious as to demand a major inquiry. I would go as far as to suggest that Government should call a Royal Commission for the first time since 2000.”

His call comes after Mary Curnock Cook, the former head of Ucas, called for an “explanation” to eliminate the possibility of “systemic bias against boys”.

In a paper published on Monday, Ms Curnock Cook said she was “concerned to note differences in grade awards” between boys and girls this summer.

This year, the proportion of girls in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who achieved an A grade or higher at A-level was 46.9 per cent - 4.8 percentage points higher than boys at 42.1 per cent. Last year, girls led boys by 3.2 percentage points.

A-level maths female students also overtook their male counterparts for the first time this year in terms of A* grades achieved - with 29.1 per cent of girls awarded the top grade, compared with 28.5 per cent of boys.

Meanwhile, the proportion of female GCSE entries awarded 7/A or above this year was 33.4 per cent, nine percentage points higher than male entries (24.4 per cent). Last year, girls led boys by eight percentage points.

The head of one exam board recently suggested there is evidence that girls often perform better in continuous assessment, whereas boys tend to “pull it out of the bag” when they come to an exam.

Jill Duffy, chief executive of OCR, also highlighted recent reports which suggest the pandemic has affected boys’ mental health more than females.

In a blog on boys’ underperformance, Prof Smithers said: “The plethora of possible explanations could arise because it is a complex phenomenon, but more likely it is that we do not sufficiently understand what is going on.

“This leaves us without a sound basis for tackling boys’ performance relative to girls.

“Researchers will say we need more money for research and they are right, but that research is likely to be from a particular perspective and conclusions would be drawn within that framework.

“We really need a high-level inquiry to draw the different approaches together and tease out the most promising explanations. Something along the lines of the Dearing Inquiry into Higher Education of 1996 would do it.

“But the issue is so serious as to call for a Royal Commission, the first since the turn of the century.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This government is focused on levelling up opportunity so that no young person is left behind - regardless of gender.”

The spokesperson said more funding was being pumped into schools, as well as increased investment in early years education and targeted support for disadvantaged children aged two to 19.

PA

Comments / 4

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Continuous Assessment#Gender#Uk#Ocr#The Dearing Inquiry#A Royal Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
Educationbrproud.com

Parents protest mask mandate in schools

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Parents in the area are protesting the Governor’s reinstated mask mandate. They want to make the choice if their children will be wearing a mask in schools, so they voiced their opinions today at the state capitol steps. Roughly 25 people chated “Keep our children...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bereaved families call for Wales-only inquiry

A woman whose father died with Covid-19 has called for an inquiry into the Welsh government's handling of the pandemic. Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees said she believed her father, Ian Marsh-Rees, caught the virus whilst in hospital. She said decisions made in Wales must be "properly scrutinised," rather than a "footnote" in...
WorldBBC

Thousands of pupils return to NI schools

About 350,000 children and young people return to school and pre-school in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday. While many pupils had already started the new term in some schools, all return this week. Department of Education guidance says schools can retain the use, or partial use, of bubbles. However...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

The Value of the IB Education at British International School

In addition to providing academic and social stimulation and years of growth opportunities, a child’s education prepares them for future higher education and, eventually, a career. Different educational approaches work best for different families, but it’s the International Baccalaureate (IB) education that consistently sets a student apart, says Anique Seldon, director of admissions, marketing and communications at the British International School of Chicago, South Loop (BISC-SL).
EducationShropshire Star

School spending per pupil will remain below 2009 levels – analysis

Disadvantaged communities face the ‘biggest challenges’ as they have seen larger cuts in per pupil spending, researchers warn. Core school spending per pupil in England will remain lower in real terms than in 2009–10 despite the Government’s funding boost, an analysis suggests. Schools serving disadvantaged communities face the “biggest challenges”...
CollegesBBC

Cambridge University Stem support for Covid-hit students

About 750 state school A-level science and maths students are expected to take part in a Cambridge University scheme to bridge the gap in their education during the coronavirus pandemic. Tuition by academics and a stay at a Cambridge college will be offered during the free 17-month programme. The aim...
CollegesTelegraph

Number of Oxford students seeking special consideration for exams trebles

The number of Oxford University students applying for special consideration in their exams has almost trebled since 2019, amid disruption caused by the pandemic. During the most recent academic year, 3,675 students sought mitigating circumstances, up from 2,282 last year and 1,297 in 2018/19. Under Part 13 of the University’s...
EducationBBC

School funding warning as pupils return to class in England

Pupils are returning to school in England amid warnings of a lack of funding needed for pupils to catch up on learning lost because of Covid. In a letter to the government, school leaders say at least £5.8bn is needed to avert "serious long-term damage". And the Institute of Fiscal...
EducationBBC

Covid Q&A: What are the rules for schools in Wales?

As pupils return to the classroom in Wales for the autumn term, they also come back to new Covid rules. New Welsh government guidance has been issued on testing, masks and social distancing, with measures based on local risk. Schools have also been told to escalate or ease measures depending...
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
Educationfox44news.com

Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak

Morgan ISD in Bosque County shut down Wednesday, Aug. 18th, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools. Morris School Principal Dr. Janal Morris says 24% of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Remaining students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at noon. The Morgan schools will not reopen until...
KidsPosted by
WGN TV

The fight over masks in schools continues as childhood cases rise

DALLAS — Only a few days into the semester, and there have already been threats and even physical violence against teachers trying to enforce mask rules. Some districts across the country are finding unique ways to balance keeping kids safe with keeping parents happy. A city council vote on campus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy