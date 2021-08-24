Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Red wine helps lower blood pressure, study reveals

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D34H_0bb5v3Nm00
Red wine is rich in flavonoids (Getty Images)

A few glasses of red wine a week can help avoid high blood pressure, according to a new study.

Researchers from Queen’s University in Belfast working with Germany’s Kiel University have found a link between lower blood pressure and a higher intake of foods rich in flavonoids, including berries, apples, tea and red wine.

Professor Aedin Cassidy, chair and professor in nutrition and preventive medicine at the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s, was lead investigator in the study of more than 900 adults in Germany, the results of which have been published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

While mounting research has shown flavonoids can improve heart health, the study team said this was the first time data has explained their link to lowering blood pressure.

Researchers said the study had focused on the role played by microbes in the gut microbiome in metabolising flavonoids found in the aforementioned foods and drinks, which then worked to bring down blood pressure.

“Our gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolising flavonoids to enhance their cardioprotective effects, and this study provides evidence to suggest these blood pressure-lowering effects are achievable with simple changes to the daily diet,” Prof Cassidy said in a statement from Queen’s.

As always, moderation is key. The study found some three glasses of red wine per week was the required dose for achieving the desired result on blood pressure, while 80 grams of berries a day was also found to be beneficial.

PA

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Red Wine#Nutrition#Preventive Medicine#Heart Health#Food Drink#Beverages#Queen S University#Kiel University#Hypertension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
Weight Losssciencealert.com

A Simple Diet Can Send Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission, According to Science

Until recently, type 2 diabetes has mainly been managed by controlling risk factors – such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (glucose) levels – usually by prescribing drugs. But this approach doesn't address the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes – such as problems with the hormone insulin...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Food & Drinksspring.org.uk

These 2 Beverages Cut Diabetes Risk 63%

These two drinks together were found to reduce the risk of death by 63 percent in diabetes patients. Drinking green tea and coffee together daily has been shown to reduce the risk of death from any cause among diabetic people. When diabetes patients consumed 4 cups of green tea with...
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Much Beer a Day Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

It doesn't exactly have the reputation for being a staple of a healthy diet, but many of us still see a cold, crisp beer on a hot summer day as nothing short of a necessity. And if you're looking for a reason to up your intake, science has finally given you a good excuse—your heart health. A handful of studies have found that drinking a certain amount of beer each day can actually help protect your ticker. "It comes down to moderation," J. Michael Gaziano, MD, a preventive cardiologist with Brigham and Women's Hospital, told Harvard Health Publishing. "A safe amount may support a healthy heart and lower your risk of heart disease, while too much can be damaging." To see how much beer it takes to slash your risk of heart disease, read on.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Will Drinking More Water Keep Kidney Disease Away?

We've all heard the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." More recently, patients have been asking about — and nephrologists have been recommending — increased water intake to keep kidney disease away. For years, a growing number of nephrologists and primary care physicians have been recommending drinking...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsotdowntown.com

High Blood Pressure and Your Kidneys

Many people know that high blood pressure (or hypertension) puts them at higher risk for heart attacks and strokes. What they don’t know is that high blood pressure is also a leading cause of kidney damage leading to a loss of kidney function and kidney failure. How Your Kidneys Work.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say

You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy