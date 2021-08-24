Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Shop The Trend: Barbie Pink

By Caroline Bologna
HuffingtonPost
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle Woods famously declared, “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.” Well, we’ve got good news for the “Legally Blonde” protagonist: Pink is all the rage right now. And in keeping with Elle Woods’ signature outfits, this moment seems to be all about bold, bright hues. Unlike...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Elsa Schiaparelli
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designer#Cannes Film Festival#Pantone#Italian#The New York Times#Huffpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton Will Wear 10 Wedding Dresses, So There

How many wedding dresses is too many wedding dresses? The debate rages on. Many, if not most, people would say one dress will do the job; others prefer one for the ceremony and one for the reception, with an eye toward comfort and spilling. Still others, mostly belonging to the rich-and-famous-person category, scale up for optics. Hailey Bieber, for example, cycled through six wedding looks during her “wedding week,” while Lady Kitty Spencer (a.k.a. Princess Diana’s niece) wore five ball gowns over the course of a single day. Maybe that feels excessive to you, but then you probably aren’t Paris Hilton. Not to be outdone by Britain’s royal-adjacent elites (or even the royals themselves), Hilton plans to wear “probably ten” wedding dresses in the process of marrying fiancé Carter Reum. Currently, she is counting on a “three-day affair,” which works out to an average of just over three dresses per day.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Serves Looks In Pink Off-White

Nicki Minaj has her preferred designers. She's fallen in love with Fendi, Burberry, and a few other luxury designers over the last few years, but another that has caught her eye is Virgil Abloh's Off-White. The brand has really taken off recently, branching out from its typical streetwear designs and coming through with a more varied approach, which Nicki seems to love because, in her latest photo dump, she's wearing all Off-White.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber Shows the Supermodel-Approved Way to Wear a Babydoll Dress Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Dôen is heavily inspired by nostalgia, family, and the warm hues of Southern California days that start with foggy mountain hikes and end with our feet salty in the sand,” Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the Santa Barbara-based sisters and founders of Dôen, told British Vogue last July. There’s no surprise, then, that sun-kissed Cali girl Kaia Gerber has earmarked one of the brand’s effortless minis as her dress of the summer. It looks like Doên’s babydoll Gladys minidress has convinced Kaia Gerber of the allure of a summer dress.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Reebok Reveal Brand New "Let Me Be...In My World" Capsule

Cardi B's star continues to rise and over the last few years, she has taken full advantage of this. The superstar artist has worked with some massive brands, and she even has her own deal with Reebok. The two have teamed up for various collections as of late, and now, they are back for more with the “Let Me Be...In My World” capsule which was revealed today.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Wore Her Earrings In An Unforeseen But Cool Way

Dua Lipa knows how to tastefully wear and style maximalist jewelry. The seasoned trendsetter always gets emerging trends spot-on, like wearing beaded necklaces with playful baby tees or coordinating colorful rings with her equally as vibrant earrings. In a recent outfit post, Lipa styled her single Prada earring in a completely unexpected way — once again wowing her fans with a killer accessory combo. She wore the logo-adorned Symbole style with a different silver drop earring for a little mix-and-match action. The look tapped into a throwback runway and street style jewelry trend that was everywhere in 2018 and 2019.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long! Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Adds New Styles to "Fits Everybody" Range

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear label SKIMS is expanding its offerings with new styles and colorways added to its “Fits Everybody” collection. Designed to fit all body types, the undergarments are crafted with the brand’s signature buttery soft material that comfortably hugs the body. On top of SKIMS’s core hues such as black “Onyx” and nude “Ochre,” three hues are introduced to the range: a lilac purple “Iris Mica,” rosy brown “Rose Clay” and pale gray “Moonstone.” The shades are splashed across a diverse selection of underwear pieces such as bras and high-waisted briefs, as well as bodysuits, cropped tops, tees and shorts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy