Shop The Trend: Barbie Pink

How many wedding dresses is too many wedding dresses? The debate rages on. Many, if not most, people would say one dress will do the job; others prefer one for the ceremony and one for the reception, with an eye toward comfort and spilling. Still others, mostly belonging to the rich-and-famous-person category, scale up for optics. Hailey Bieber, for example, cycled through six wedding looks during her “wedding week,” while Lady Kitty Spencer (a.k.a. Princess Diana’s niece) wore five ball gowns over the course of a single day. Maybe that feels excessive to you, but then you probably aren’t Paris Hilton. Not to be outdone by Britain’s royal-adjacent elites (or even the royals themselves), Hilton plans to wear “probably ten” wedding dresses in the process of marrying fiancé Carter Reum. Currently, she is counting on a “three-day affair,” which works out to an average of just over three dresses per day.