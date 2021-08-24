EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are
What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products?
This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond.
According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition.
The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from leading cannabis brands, services, dispensaries and agencies.
Michael Kauffman, executive director of Clio Cannabis said, “As the cannabis industry continues to make significant strides in legalization across the country, we applaud the executives, marketers, designers, product managers, filmmakers, public relations practitioners, and innovators leading the charge to educate consumers, promote social responsibility, and create products that appeal to a wide audience. The newly selected Clio Cannabis jury is tasked with recognizing the next wave of creativity in the space and honoring those teams who are producing it.”
The 2021 Clio Cannabis award recipients will be decided by an Advertising and Marketing Jury:
- Allison Disney, Partner & Business Strategy, Receptor Brands
- Amy Deneson, Co-Founder, Pheno Ad Agency
- Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer, CannaCraft
- Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief
- Cristin Rudolph, Vice President, Consumer Products Marketing, Green Thumb Industries
- Dustin Iannotti, Co-founder / Creative Director, Artisans on Fire
- Ernest L. Toney, Founder, BIPOCANN
- Kimberly Dillon, Founder, Frigg
- Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications, Leafly
- Olivia Mannix, Founder, Cannabrand
- Rama Mayo, President, Green Street
- Rosie Mattio, Founder & CEO, MATTIO Communications
- Rosie Rothrock, Creative Director, The Parent Company
- Sonia Hendrix, Founder, Gallery PR
- Tori Cole, VP of Marketing, Cookies
- Vladimir Bautista, CEO / Co-Founder, Happy Munkey
Design & Innovation Jury
- Adam Fierman, Global Creative Director, Zerotrillion
- Adam Grablick, Chief Operating Officer, Kiva Brands
- Adrian Farquharson, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, MARY Magazine
- Jared Mirsky, CEO & Founder, Wick & Mortar
- Jennifer Whetzel, Founder, CEO, Ladyjane Branding
- Joe Hodas, Chief Marketing Officer, Wana Brands
- Kary Radestock, CEO & Co-Founder, Hippo Premium Packaging
- Kyle Merwin, Co-Founder, Born & Bred
- Mimi Lam, CEO & Co-Founder, Superette
- Nadeem Al-Hasan, Co-Founder & CMO, Baked Bros
- Nicole Wolff, Brand Director, Flowr
- Nidhi Lucky Handa, Founder & CEO, LEUNE
- Tara Rozalowsky, vice president – Beverages & Edibles, Canopy Growth Corporation
- Vilay Matuska, vice president Marketing, Glass House Brands
- Vince Ning, CEO & Co-Founder, Nabis
- Wanda James, CEO / Founder, Simply Pure
Film & Advocacy Jury
- Beth Waterfall, Executive Director, Elevate Northeast
- Brooke Burgstahler, Creative, Actress, Founder of Budding Mind, Budding Mind
- Dasheeda Dawson, Founder & Bestselling Author, The WeedHead & Company
- Gia Morón, president, Women Grow
- Jason Pinsky, Dot Connecter, The Pinsky Triangle
- Jesce Horton, Chief Executive Officer, LOWD
- Jon Cappetta, VP, Content, High Times
- Justin Johnson, Founder & CEO, Budsfeed
- Kate Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Miss Grass
- Kirk Summers, Creative Director, Puffco
- Lisa Lindo, CEO, Cannacity
- Nadir Pearson, Chief Innovation Officer, Hybrid
- Paul Marobella, president & Chief Marketing Officer, Republic Brands
- Sheira Rees-Davies, Executive Producer, Scheme Engine
- Tammy "The Cannabis Cutie" Pettigrew, Cannabis Educator & Advocate, The Cannabis Cutie (TLP Ventures, LLC)
Clio Cannabis is accepting submissions until Sept. 24 in the following areas:
Advocacy, Brand Design, Digital/Mobile, Experience/Activation, Film/Video, Film/Video Craft, Integrated Campaigns, Partnerships & Collaborations, Print & Out of Home, Print & Out of Home Craft, Product/Service Innovation, Public Relations, Social Good, and Social Media mediums.
Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.
Photo: Cannaclusive.
