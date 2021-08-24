Cancel
Fayette County, KY

Fayette school board reduces property tax rate, but will still see revenue gain

Lexington Herald-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fayette County Public Schools board on Monday reduced the 2021-2022 property tax rate, which will still generate a 4 percent increase in revenue for the district. With a 5-0 unanimous vote, the board levied a total rate of 80.8 cents for real estate, 80.8 cents for personal property per $100 assessed valuation, and a total motor vehicles property rate of of 59.2 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

