Menu planner: Complement your meal with herbed walnut potato salad
1/4 teaspoon coarse salt (or to taste) 1 cup California walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped. Quarter potatoes and place in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Steam for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a sharp knife; set aside to cool. Add bell pepper and green onions. Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and black pepper and drizzle over potatoes and vegetables; lightly toss to coat with dressing, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve (at least 1 hour). Just before serving, stir in walnuts and basil.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0