Schools started back in session, and of course with mixed motions and feelings. Many are happy to try to get back to normal, as it was before the virus arrived and then others would rather continue lessons from their homes. I personally feel that students need to be in a structured situation and back in the classroom and with personal contact with fellow students and teachers. As far back as we can all remember, students started school at a certain age and attended classes for the entire school year with experienced teachers and classmates until the COVID-19 and everything changed for the worst.